"His a** deserve it": Chiefs safety Justin Reid fires shots at Zay Flowers for choking after taunting L'Jarius Sneed

Karma came swiftly for Zay Flowers on Sunday. After a huge play resulted in a taunting penalty for the wide receiver, he had a chance to redeem himself a few plays later. Flowers caught the ball inside the five and raced towards the end zone. He leapt forward to the goalline, but had the ball punched out.

The forced fumble was attributed to L'Jarius Sneed, the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback who gave up the play and was subsequently taunted by Flowers. The ball was recovered in the end zone for a touchback, which proved to be a monumentally pivotal moment.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Ravens would go on to lose by a touchdown, and Chiefs safety Justin Reid wasn't letting Flowers live down his mistakes. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Reid responded to a highlight of the fumble.

Expand Tweet

He said:

"LMAOO his a** deserve it was all that fake tough s**t."

Reid had four tackles and a key sack of Lamar Jackson as he, Sneed, and the Chiefs defense locked down the Baltimore offense en route to a return trip to the Super Bowl.

They will meet the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch from 2019. The Chiefs will likely look back at the fumble as one of the most pivotal plays in their win.

Zay Flowers' fumble proved costly

Zay Flowers almost scored. Had he not, it's hard to envision the Baltimore Ravens not being able to score from the half yard line. In a one-score loss, that looms incredibly large.

Zay Flowers fumbled into the end zone

Flowers began the possession with a massive 54-yard catch and run. That was shortened to a 39-yard play after the taunting penalty, but it didn't seem to phase Baltimore. That is, until they got inside the 10 and Flowers fumbled away a huge scoring opportunity.

In such a close game where everything can change on one play, there are very few plays from the game that seemed to matter more than that one. That would have cut the deficit to three, and there's no telling what would have happened after that.