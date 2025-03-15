"His agent needs a medal": NFL fans react as Falcons make $10,000,000 decision on Kirk Cousins' future

The Atlanta Falcons are officially keeping Kirk Cousins. He will be on their roster past the 4 p.m. ET deadline which will set off a $10 million roster bonus due in 2026. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news on Saturday.

"Sources: The Falcons officially will be keeping QB Kirk Cousins on their roster past 4 PM eastern today, triggering a guarantee on a $10M roster bonus that is due in 2026, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates and me," Schefter wrote on X.

This has left NFL fans buzzing with reactions on social media. Despite being benched last season, Cousins remains in Atlanta — presumably behind rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Fans on X had plenty to say about the situation. One user joked:

“Kirk’s agent needs a medal.”

Another said:

"Kirk is the greatest contract writer in the history of the NFL. This man needs to open an agency and start repping players immediately after retiring."

One more said:

"Cowards. Cut him and let him come to the Browns!"

One X user commented:

"It’s like they tried to handle this as poorly as they could."

"Atlanta's FO is a joke," commented one more.

"They’re holding him hostage," joked another.

Cousins' future in Atlanta is far from guaranteed. He may still be released or traded while the financial obligation is in place. However, with most QB-needy teams having made their moves in free agency or the draft, his landing spots appear limited.

All 3 possibilities for Kirk Cousins possible in 2025

The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal last year. However, the massive investment didn't yield the desired results. After a rough five-game stretch in which he threw just one touchdown and nine interceptions, they turned to rookie Michael Penix Jr.

The rookie impressed, nearly leading Atlanta to the playoffs, thus complicating Cousins’ future in Atlanta. In February, Schefter wrote:

"He’s got a no-trade clause. He could veto every trade. I think the Falcons are going to have to release him. If and when he is released, you would hope it would be sooner rather than later, while there are quarterback chairs."

All three possibilities are on the table for Kirk Cousins as of now. He could still be traded; he could be the backup to Penix Jr.; or he could gain the trust of the Falcons front office once again, which made them put $180 million on the line for him last year and retake his QB1 spot. Time will tell.

