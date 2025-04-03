"His agent pulled off a heist" - NFL fans react to Geno Smith's contract extension with Raiders

Geno Smith was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders on Mar. 13. At the time of his trade, Smith hadn't signed a contract extension with the Raiders.

Nearly a month later, Smith signed a two-year extension with the Raiders worth up to a max value of $85.5 million, including $66.5 million in guarantees.

Despite recording a winning season in each of the last three seasons, some fans think Smith got overpaid. Smith has had a late resurgence in his career and has played well in each of the last three seasons. At the same time, he has just one playoff appearance and lost his only playoff game in that span.

Fans on X reacted to the news of Smith landing an extension.

"The money being paid to avg QB's is absurd. How do you fill other key positions?" A fan tweeted.

Despite many feeling that the Raiders overpaid Smith, some disagree. They understand how the quarterback market continues to grow and that the deal Smith got isn't the most lucrative.

Some Raiders fans also showed support for Smith.

"All of you dumba**es saying overpay don’t understand football or the QB market," a fan tweeted.

"Honestly probably market rate for a fringe top 10-15 guy, as absurd as it sounds," a fan tweeted.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders add Ashton Jeanty to help Geno Smith and the Raiders' offense?

Ashton Jeanty during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders extended their franchise quarterback today with Geno Smith getting extended and they have a chance to add the best running back from this year's draft class.

Picking at number six, the Raiders can add Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who almost broke Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record for a single season last season.

Even general manager John Spytek feels the pressure of adding the star Boise State back.

"My oldest son has made it no secret that if we don’t pick Ashton Jeanty at 6 that he’s walking out of the family and he's gonna find somebody else, probably whoever takes Ashton," Spytek said, via SiriusXM. "Jack is motivated by fantasy football and touchdowns ... He walked right into our building and basically told Mark Davis if my dad doesn’t take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job."

While running backs being drafted in the first-round/top-10 of drafts is rare nowadays, Jeanty's talent could be too much to pass up. He rushed for 29 touchdowns and over 2,600 yards just last season.

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry reminded people this past season how valuable running backs still can be.

