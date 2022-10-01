"His body just won't take the punishment" - Skip Bayless believes Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career will be short 

Tua Tagovailoa was in no condition to play on Thursday, September 29 against the Bengals after suffering a head injury -- or, as the Dolphins labeled it, a back injury -- in Miami's previous matchup against Buffalo.

After a hard shove from Bills linebacker Matt Milano on September 25 caused Tagovailoa to struggle to stay on his feet, the 24-year-old had to be carted off the field after his head hit the ground hard following a sack by Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou on September 29.

Tagovailoa has been known to be injury prone throughout his pro and even college careers, but right now, his health seems to be seriously compromised by Miami head coach Mike McDaniel's desire to field a playoff team. Tagovailoa was playing at an MVP level, but he may not be playing at all again any time soon because of these compounding injuries.

Skip Bayless, while speaking on FS1's 'Undisputed with Skip and Shannon,' said he doesn't see Tua Tagovailoa having a long NFL career:

"And then this is all exacerbated by the fact that ESPN reporter reported on ESPN that he was told by insiders that Tua had not three surgeries. At Alabama, he had five surgeries, five surgeries before you're going to be drafted."

"I'm not going to trust it. It's like hurt in college or pro football. Right? Okay, so is he ... some guys are just more fragile. For whatever reason you can't ... even you can't explain it, right? Some guys can weather the storm, and some guys just can't. I don't know."

"That's no knock on him. I'm not saying he's psychologically fragile. His body just won't take it, won't take the punishment. He's about the six feet-ish, maybe 5'11", Six feet. And he has some athletic ability."

"But he's not Lamar. He doesn't have escape ability in the park, and he can move around a little bit, but he can't always stay out of harm's way. See what happened last night at the end. Right."

"So the point is that hip surgery that he had that was career threat. I was surprised he was still kind of available for the draft at a pretty high position."

Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1



Mike McDaniel said it's good Tua "doesn't have anything more serious than a #concussion."

I don't think this guy gets it. A concussion is a traumatic brain injury & posturing suggests brain stem injury. It's pretty high on the list of serious medical consequences of football.

Tua Tagovailoa is in 'good spirits' following injury

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa was reported to be in good spirits following a scary scene during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football stream where the entire team surrounded him as the quarterback was carted off the field.

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

I'm told #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa "traveled back with team in a neck brace. All (initial) scans were negative, nothing broken. Will have MRI when he gets back," per a league source. I'm sure Tagovailoa was comforted by having family at the game & at the hospital.

A league source reported that Tua Tagovailoa “traveled back with team in a neck brace" while "all initial scans were negative with nothing broken." Tua will have an MRI at some point to assess his recovery timetable.

