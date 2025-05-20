"His career is over" - NFL fans react to Liam Coen's comments on Bhayshul Tuten at Jaguars camp

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen appeared to issue a strong warning to rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten after the team's first OTA practice on Monday. Coen highlighted how the NFL will be more challenging for the former Virginia Tech player, who had a fumble during the training session.

Ad

“He put the ball on the ground today, that kinda stands out… Good learning experience, first time in a live setting in the National Football League on your first carry — hopefully you learn something from that moment.” Coen said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media reacted to Coen's comments about Tuten on the opening day of Jacksonville's OTAs, with many suggesting that the running back might not make it to the team's 53-man roster.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Tuten is now completely undraftable. His career is over," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How tf do you fumble with no pads. What a waste of a pick…" another added.

"How do you fumble in no pads limited contact? That’s gotta be bad right?" a third wrote.

A few others continued to hammer Tuten, while recalling the fumbles from his college career.

"He puts the ball on the ground a lot..." one wrote.

Ad

"Shocker, guy who fumbled a ton in college fumbles in the NFL," another tweeted.

"His fumble rate in college was astronomical. That's why when it came down to him or Bech for me in the draft, I took the latter," a user commented.

Tuten began his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T in 2021. He played with the Aggies for two seasons before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2023. The RB spent two years with the Hokies before entering the NFL draft.

Ad

Bhayshul Tuten had nine fumbles during two years at Virginia Tech

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten - Source: Imagn

During his two years at Virginia Tech, Bhayshul Tuten recorded 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns on 346 yards, along with 320 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions. However, he also fumbled nine times during his two seasons.

Ad

Tuten earned a second-team All-ACC selection in each season at Virginia Tech.

The Jaguars took Tuten with the No. 104 pick in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft. However, the running back will need to work harder on avoiding fumbles with the Jaguars if he wants to be a regular player for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.