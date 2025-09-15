  • home icon
  "His career as a starter is over": Calls mount by fans after Justin Fields enters concussion protocol

"His career as a starter is over": Calls mount by fans after Justin Fields enters concussion protocol

By Nishant
Published Sep 15, 2025 16:17 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets face turmoil after quarterback Justin Fields was officially placed in concussion protocol. Fields had to depart from the game after he sustained a hit by Buffalo's Joey Bosa early in the fourth quarter. His QBR finished at a career-low 1.1.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the development on Monday.

"Jets QB Justin Fields is in concussion protocol," he tweeted.

Fields was already under scrutiny for struggling to lead the offense, and now his injury adds further uncertainty to the team’s future. Jets fans were upset about the news.

"Yeah he’s better off doing that as I’m sorry to say his career as a starter is over. QB is hard," a user said.
"damn man, always want bro to succeed and he cant have any luck," another user wrote.
"Sh*t thats the 4th qb hurt," a fan commented.
Fans also pointed out the Jets' constant struggle with quarterbacks and injuries.

"Couldn’t pay me to be a jets fan," a fan wrote.
"nice bro i’m dead**s gonna stop watching this team waste of my f**king time," another fan quoted the tweet.
"Some franchises are just cursed and nothing will change," a user said.
In Week 2, Justin Fields struggled as he completed just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards and rushed for 49 yards on five carries. Fields was sacked twice and fumbled once, though the Jets recovered the ball. The Jets lost the game 30-10, dropping to 0-2 on the season.

Jets prepare Tyrod Taylor plan if Justin Fields remains in concussion protocol

With Justin Fields in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the New York Jets are preparing for the possibility of starting veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

"We have to get more information so we can be more pinpointed on that, but we do have to look at it that way. If Justin can’t play, then Tyrod would be the guy, and we’d build a plan that’s suitable for him," said coach Aaron Glenn.

Taylor, who played two brief drives after Fields’ exit, completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards. Taylor hasn’t started since 2023 with the Giants. He missed the preseason due to knee surgery, but Glenn is confident.

“It doesn’t take much for him to understand exactly what we’re trying to do … I have no concerns about that," he said.

The Jets will aim to avoid a 0-3 start.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Quick Links

