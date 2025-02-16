"His fiancé didn’t see this side of him" - NFL fans react to Eagles RB Saquon Barkley singing "Dreams & Nightmares" in a bar

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sang Meek Mill’s "Dreams & Nightmares" at a bar in Philadelphia on Saturday. Once the video went viral after news aggregator Dov Kleiman posted it on X, NFL fans rushed share their takes.

Ad

"His fiancé didn’t see this side of him in jersey," one fan wrote.

"Remember this because he’s choosing to be out partying instead of in the gym working. The Eagles will fall off and people will wonder why, it’s because they spent too much time partying & not enough time preparing while other teams were," another fan commented.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was more nightmare than dream," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

More NFL fans joined in to give their opinions.

"His girl look so out of place," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, was also in the video. However, one fan thought she looked uncomfortable.

"Anna should just stay home next time," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barkley's singing session comes just six days after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Barkley set the record for the most rushing yards in one season, including the playoffs, beating Terrell Davis' mark. He ran for more than 2,000 yards and was named the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year.

Saquon Barkley at 2025 Super Bowl parade won NFL fans' hearts

On Friday, during the 2025 Super Bowl parade, Saquon Barkley helped Ryan Quigley, a survivor of the New Orleans terror attack, onto the stage. Quigley, a huge Eagles fan from Montgomery County, faced a tragedy.

Ad

He was with his friend, Tiger Bech when a vehicle attack changed everything on New Year's Eve. Bech died and Quigley was badly injured. To honor his strength, the Eagles invited him and Bech’s family to the Super Bowl and the victory parade.

As thousands of fans cheered, Barkley stood beside Quigley and gave a heartfelt speech.

"One thing I've learned from being here for a short period of time is that you guys are tough, you guys are resilient, and you guys know how 'expletive' fight," Barkley said. "No one I know better than that more than my boy Ryan (Quigley)."

Ad

Quigley took the mic and led the fans in a chant.

"This city overcomes everything. Say with me, 'E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles.'"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.