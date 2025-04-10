"His legacy is cemented" - Pat McAfee makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers amid Steelers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the town this offseason. The four-time MVP quarterback is still a free agent, amid rumors that he could join the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have reportedly offered a contract to Rodgers, but the Super Bowl winner is stalling on signing the dotted line.

Amid the links with Rodgers potentially joining the Steelers, analyst Pat McAfee feels that the veteran QB doesn't have much to prove and can take his time in deciding his next move.

"So, he's battling with, 'are those last two years with the Jets is how I wanna go out?'" McAfee said during an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's "Channel Seven" podcast (1:01:29). "I think he's not telling us this, but this is just me kind of watching. His legacy is cemented, the guy's gonna be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

"He's made more money than anybody in the history of the NFL in contracts. Let alone off the field, where he has a lot of businesses that he invests in. And it's like every player that has even been through basically any professional sport, says Aaron Rodgers is a dawg."

The Green Bay Packers drafted Rodgers in the first round in 2004, with the No. 24 pick. He played 18 seasons with them and won the Super Bowl in 2011.

In April 2023, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. He suffered a season-ending injury in his first game with the team. During the 2024 season, Rodgers recorded 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Jets finished with an underwhelming 5-12 record.

Rodgers was released by the Jets in February and is yet to decide on his future ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers still remain optimistic on signing Aaron Rodgers amid rumors around QB's retirement

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Since Rodgers is already 41, there have been rumors that the quarterback could retire this offseason. However, the Steelers are still optimistic about the veteran signal-caller signing the contract that has been offered to him, as per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

Pittsburgh is also willing to wait for Rodgers to make a decision about his future before potentially looking at a prospect in the draft. The likes of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss QB Jaxon Dart have been linked with the Steelers this year.

