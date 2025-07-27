“His whole family hates him”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers leaves young kid hanging by not throwing football back

For one reason or another, Aaron Rodgers always finds himself in the headlines. The latest on the four-time NFL MVP comes from the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament.A video from the golf tournament has been going viral all over social media. In the clip, a little boy can be seen throwing a football towards the NFL star quarterback, expecting him to throw it back. When the ball reached Aaron Rodgers, he walked towards it, and the little fan seemed to get excited and raised his arms up, getting ready to make a catch.However, Rodgers ignored the boy and threw the ball towards the fans sitting in a stand near him.Check out the video below:The NFL fans had a field day with the viral video. Many are calling out Aaron Rodgers and taking some hilarious digs at him.Check out some of the fan reactions below:“His whole family hates him,” one fan said.&quot;Good to see he’s still not getting ready for the season. I’m sure golf will translate to success with Pittsburgh a team he just joined &amp; should be trying hard to get continuity with his teammates. Hopefully he walks away after this year he doesn’t want another ring apparently,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;not gonna lie if he did this too my child I would’ve yelled something nasty to rodgers,&quot; tweeted this fan.However, some fans came to the defense of Aaron Rodgers, saying that the kid's parents should've never told him to throw a ball and disrupt a gold game. Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;What moron dad told his kid the throw a ball on to a golfing green? Got what they deserved,&quot; said this fan.&quot;The sequence of events in this case could have gone bad for Aaron Roger’s, had the ball landed beneath his foot. What the heck is the father thinking in this instance?&quot; wrote this account.&quot;The terrible people are his parents for not teaching him etiquette,&quot; tweeted this account.Aaron Rodgers praises his &quot;incredible wife&quot; BrittanyAaron Rodgers shocked the world this offseason by announcing that he secretly got married. Last month, the four-time NFL MVP casually walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers' training facility wearing a wedding ring. When asked about it, he said that he got married a couple of months ago.On Saturday, following the Steelers' training camp, a reporter asked Rodgers if getting married would affect his on-field performance.&quot;You know when you when you meet the right one, and you're with the right one your whole world changes in a second,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;To have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I got the most incredible wife.&quot;I just really love her, and I'm so thankful to have her by my side. At the end, when you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house,e you feel like you can do anything.&quot;It'll be interesting to see how Aaron Rodgers performs on the field in his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.