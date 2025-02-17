Historic $5,300,000,000 AFC team labeled as "most attractive destination" for Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers, per NFL insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the frontrunner for two veteran quarterbacks seeking new homes. NFL insider Albert Breer believes the franchise could be the best landing spot for Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford if he becomes available.

His assessment comes as the Steelers evaluate their quarterback situation with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields potentially headed elsewhere next season. Writing for Sports Illustrated on Monday, Breer shared his take on the Steelers being the top destination for QBs like Aaron Rodgers - who was recently released by the New York Jets.

"The Steelers, to me, remain the most attractive destination for an older veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or Rodgers, given how many pieces are already in place, the history of the franchise and the presence of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith," Breer wrote on Monday.

The Steelers are valued at approximately $5.3 billion per Forbes. They haven't won a playoff game since 2016 despite maintaining Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak of 18 consecutive winning seasons. This playoff drought has increased the pressure on the team to find a solution at quarterback.

Looking at recent reports about Matthew Stafford's and Aaron Rodgers's path forward

NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension in 2022, creating financial complications for any potential trade.

"Something will have to be done with Stafford's contract, though, as was the case last offseason when the Rams slid $5 million of his 2025 money into 2024 and guaranteed him $40 million," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote.

CBS Sports recently proposed a trade scenario where Pittsburgh would receive Stafford and the Rams' 2025 first-round pick (26th overall) in exchange for the Steelers' 2025 first-round pick (21st overall), 2025 second-round pick (52nd overall), and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. However, Graziano reports that Stafford will likely remain in Los Angeles.

For Aaron Rodgers, the path to Pittsburgh seems clearer after his release from the Jets. Daniel Arwas of Heavy.com recently ranked Pittsburgh as the top landing spot for the former NFL MVP. He wrote on Sunday that the Steelers "feels like a far more intuitively natural fit" with "a coach that has reputedly admired him for years" and "a defense that continuously hits the mark."

