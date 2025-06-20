"History keeps repeating itself”: Saints’ Cameron Jordan sounds off on betting against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs being Super Bowl contenders

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan has seen enough of the NFL to know one thing: Count Patrick Mahomes out at your own risk.

Appearing on ESPN's NFL Live on Thursday, the defensive end dismissed growing skepticism surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs, whose Super Bowl window has been a subject of offseason debate.

Despite their latest title run ending in heartbreak, Jordan doubled down on Kansas City's core trio of Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

"The main driving force is Andy Reid, Pat Mahomes, you add in Travis Kelce, other than that," Jordan said (Timestamp: 1:15). "Retool sounds a little aggressive. I'm thinking in my mind every year, we look for reasons why they won't win and for some reason, the Chiefs only know how to win.

"We talk about their lowest run percentage, etc. I don't know if they're going to be able to beat the whoever, and yet they always do. They always do so until they don't, I'm a firm believer in history keeps repeating itself. They'll be really good."

Jordan’s support comes as pundits are questioning whether Kansas City’s stranglehold on the AFC is starting to slip. Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com pegged the Chiefs to fall short of the AFC West crown for the first time in nearly a decade

Patrick Mahomes locks in to change the narrative

Kansas City has responded with a sense of unfinished business. Reports out of minicamp this week described Patrick Mahomes as locked in, as per the Chiefs' website.

The New York Times noted the quarterback’s renewed urgency and cohesion with a reloaded receiving corps featuring veterans like JuJu Smith-Schuster and newcomers like Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown. With Kelce still in the fold and Isiah Pacheco gaining prominence, the offensive puzzle pieces are forming.

This offseason brought sweeping changes across the AFC West. Jim Harbaugh, Pete Carroll, and Sean Payton now run the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos, respectively.

With Denver ending its playoff drought and boasting a rising star in quarterback Bo Nix, analysts have begun to wonder if Kansas City’s divisional dominance might finally be tested.

But the Chiefs are still the team with the target on their back. Even in what many considered a “down year,” Kansas City won 15 games, survived a rugged AFC, and came one possession from rewriting history.

The Chiefs won’t have to wait long to prove the doubters wrong. They open the season against the Chargers in September.

