HOF'er Shannon Sharpe makes feelings clear on renaming Super Bowl after Tom Brady

Tom Brady is unarguably the greatest player in NFL history. The New England Patriots icon owns almost every quarterback record, including passing yards and touchdowns. He has won two more Super Bowls than any other player and one more than the two most successful franchises in league history.

The league will likely immortalize his contribution to the sport in the future, and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has a suggestion. On the Nightcap Podcast, he told retired wide receiver and co-host Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson that the league should name the Super Bowl MVP trophy after the seven-time champion:

"I’ll tell you what you do, name the Super Bowl MVP trophy after [Tom Brady]. He’s won seven Super Bowls, The only thing he hasn’t won is the Walter Payton Man of the Year. The Super Bowl MVP, should be named after Tom Brady. I got no qualms with that. None, whatsoever. As a matter of fact, I’m advocating."

Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award five times, which is twice more than San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who are tied for second-most with three awards each.

Bill Belichick suggests naming Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady

Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson's discussed the idea of naming the Super Bowl MVP trophy after former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. They suggested that the Lombardi Trophy should be renamed the Tom Brady Trophy.

In a discussion about coaching with host Jim Gray on the Let's Go Podcast, the eight-time Super Bowl winner said that a coach is only as good as his players and that nobody can win championships without superstars. When Gray pointed out that the league championship trophy is named after Vince Lombardi and not Bart Starr, the quarterback who led the legendary Green Bay Packers head coach's team, Belichick responded:

"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them."

It's unlikely that the league would ever consider renaming the Lombardi Trophy. However, naming the Super Bowl MVP award after Brady is a viable solution to honor the seven-time champion's contribution to the league and the sport, considering he's won it the most times.

