HOF'er Warren Moon gives clear verdict on Aaron Rodgers' potential move to AFC south team

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon addressed speculation about Aaron Rodgers joining the Tennessee Titans. His assessment raises questions about the team's quarterback plans for 2025.

The Titans, holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, face critical decisions about their offensive future under coach Brian Callahan. Speaking on the "Up & Adams Show" on Wednesday, Moon addressed growing rumors about Aaron Rodgers potentially landing in Tennessee:

"I don't know if he's the move for this young football team you know to bring, to bring in Aaron at this point. I think Aaron will be better with a more veteran football team. So I don't think Tennessee is necessarily the place for him," Moon said.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak recently suggested Aaron Rodgers could join Tennessee. He pointed to Coach Callahan's experience with veteran quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Joe Burrow, as a potential motivation for pursuing Rodgers.

Tennessee's QB options take shape amidst Aaron Rodgers rumors

The Titans' struggles at quarterback mirror their offensive woes. Their 2024 season stats tell the story: No. 27 in scoring offense and No. 26 in total yards. Incumbent quarterback Will Levis showed mixed results in 2024. His numbers across 12 games - 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 27.9 adjusted QBR - ranked near the bottom of NFL quarterbacks.

With the first overall pick, Tennessee could select Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Athletic's analysts suggest an alternative: taking Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter first and targeting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe at pick 35.

Trade possibilities also exist. ESPN reports the Jets (picking 7th) and Raiders (6th) could move up. A potential Jets deal might include running back Breece Hall, similar to Carolina's past trade including DJ Moore.

Aaron Rodgers' 2024 Jets performance deserves attention: 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, completing 63.6% of his passes.

Levis plans intensive offseason work with private quarterback coach Jordan Palmer in California. Palmer's track record includes improving Josh Allen's accuracy before the 2018 draft. Callahan praised Palmer as "one of the better guys out there in terms of working with pro quarterbacks."

The Titans' quarterback decision impacts their entire rebuild strategy. Moon's analysis suggests Rodgers, despite his talent, might not align with Tennessee's developmental timeline.

