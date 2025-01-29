  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Jets
  • HOF'er Warren Moon gives clear verdict on Aaron Rodgers' potential move to AFC south team

HOF'er Warren Moon gives clear verdict on Aaron Rodgers' potential move to AFC south team

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jan 29, 2025 19:13 GMT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets (Credits: Getty)

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon addressed speculation about Aaron Rodgers joining the Tennessee Titans. His assessment raises questions about the team's quarterback plans for 2025.

The Titans, holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, face critical decisions about their offensive future under coach Brian Callahan. Speaking on the "Up & Adams Show" on Wednesday, Moon addressed growing rumors about Aaron Rodgers potentially landing in Tennessee:

"I don't know if he's the move for this young football team you know to bring, to bring in Aaron at this point. I think Aaron will be better with a more veteran football team. So I don't think Tennessee is necessarily the place for him," Moon said.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

ESPN analyst Ben Solak recently suggested Aaron Rodgers could join Tennessee. He pointed to Coach Callahan's experience with veteran quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Joe Burrow, as a potential motivation for pursuing Rodgers.

Tennessee's QB options take shape amidst Aaron Rodgers rumors

Syndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)
Syndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)

The Titans' struggles at quarterback mirror their offensive woes. Their 2024 season stats tell the story: No. 27 in scoring offense and No. 26 in total yards. Incumbent quarterback Will Levis showed mixed results in 2024. His numbers across 12 games - 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 27.9 adjusted QBR - ranked near the bottom of NFL quarterbacks.

With the first overall pick, Tennessee could select Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Athletic's analysts suggest an alternative: taking Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter first and targeting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe at pick 35.

Trade possibilities also exist. ESPN reports the Jets (picking 7th) and Raiders (6th) could move up. A potential Jets deal might include running back Breece Hall, similar to Carolina's past trade including DJ Moore.

Aaron Rodgers' 2024 Jets performance deserves attention: 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, completing 63.6% of his passes.

Levis plans intensive offseason work with private quarterback coach Jordan Palmer in California. Palmer's track record includes improving Josh Allen's accuracy before the 2018 draft. Callahan praised Palmer as "one of the better guys out there in terms of working with pro quarterbacks."

The Titans' quarterback decision impacts their entire rebuild strategy. Moon's analysis suggests Rodgers, despite his talent, might not align with Tennessee's developmental timeline.

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी