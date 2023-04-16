“It was just nuts” - HOF RB Terrell Davis reveals terrifying story of his father shooting bullets to teach life lesson 

Terrell Davis, the former Denver Broncos running back and NFL great, had to overcome a lot to get to where he is now. He can look back on his achievements today as a Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl winner. He can be proud of a Super Bowl MVP trophy and a Canton bust.

But it hasn't always been this simple. Terrell Davis discussed his relationship with his father. He said that he felt that his father did not love him. His father was always dishing out lessons and, as per the running back's recollection, he drank a lot.

He said:

"That's true. At the time, feeling like my dad didn't love me, didn't mean I thought my dad would harm me. I never thought in a million years. And you know, that story is true. It is true. It was one night we went to bed and he came home… he drank a lot. And he’s always trying to give us lessons. And everything was a lesson."

Terrell Davis then recounted a horrifying story from his childhood. In order to get his children to appreciate how fragile life is, he shot bullets over their heads after awakening them, saying that the cost of a bullet was the cost of their lives. Recounting the incident, he said,

"And one day he came in… and he woke us up. And he just sat us up and he started talking about how life is fragile and how we are only worth six cents, that's how much a bullet costs. And then he just shot four shots over each of our heads."

Terrell Davis learned to accept his dad the way he was

While the whole situation was not ideal, Terrell Davis was able to accept that this was going to be the new normal with his father. He elaborated,

"He finished talking and left the room. And I mean, it was weird because we looked at each other and we went back to bed like it was just nuts. It was nothing. So again at that point, that was my normal with him."

Perhaps it is this sense of equanimity that has made him the most successful postseason running back of all time. When one grows up and can maintain normalcy in that environment, all the biggest challenges on the NFL field must certainly look minuscule in comparison.

Terrell Davis still holds one regret despite his successful career. His dad never saw him play in the NFL and wonders if his father was ever proud of him.

