ICYMI: NFL Hall of Famer believes Colin Kaepernick would be a perfect signing for Raiders 

Hall of Famer quarterback Warren Moon has become the latest member of the NFL fraternity to share his take on Colin Kaepernick. Moon believes the Raiders are the perfect landing spot for him. Kap's return to the NFL field, albeit the Raiders' practice one, has generated the expected tsunami of opinion, both positive and negative, but rarely indifferent. Since his run-out in Las Vegas, no further updates have been forthcoming, and the former 49er remains a free agent. It's a position he has become accustomed to.

The Raiders are yet to follow up on their initial interest in Kaepernick. They have kicked the tires and, perhaps, even had a quick look under the hood, but don't seem convinced. Perhaps, they are worried about what the family might think.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Colin Kaepernick's QB Rating in his most recent season (2016) as starter: 90.7



A sample of starters with lower QB Rating in 2021:



Matt Ryan (90.4)

Tua Tagovailoa (90.1)

Ryan Tannehill (89.6)

Lamar Jackson (87.0)

Taylor Heinicke (85.9)

Daniel Jones (84.8)

Baker Mayfield (83.1) Colin Kaepernick's QB Rating in his most recent season (2016) as starter: 90.7A sample of starters with lower QB Rating in 2021:Matt Ryan (90.4)Tua Tagovailoa (90.1)Ryan Tannehill (89.6)Lamar Jackson (87.0)Taylor Heinicke (85.9)Daniel Jones (84.8)Baker Mayfield (83.1) https://t.co/iFb0n8mWbY

If they are looking to buy, then they may well be haggling over the price, and Mark Davis will likely have the final call on that one. If it was up to the former Houston Oilers QB, Kap would already be on the roster as he sees a clear role for him as a Raider.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Moon talked up the credentials of new LV head coach Josh McDaniels, believing he is the ideal man to create packages that exploit Kaepernick's skill set, citing his previous work with Tim Tebow and Cam Newton. Moon said:

"McDaniels knows how to work with that type of quarterback. Maybe there’s a package of plays that he can put in that help the Raiders, maybe in game-time situations. If you look at the backups they have right now, they don’t have a whole lot of experience as far as game time. So, I think it makes a lot of sense to bring him in and take a look and see what he’s still got left."

Colin Kaepernick: The gadget player or the franchise QB

Moon provides an interesting take, regarding to a potential future role for Kap. Newton's best post-Carolina moments came in New England when they were calling RPO plays. Super Cam was always the most effective when defenses had to pause for that second while trying to diagnose if he was going to tuck and run, and McDaniels employed it to good effect, albeit with a player limited by advancing age and years of physical punishment.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Josh McDaniels: I'm not Bill Belichick and I can't be, I'm just going to be myself. wp.me/pbBqYq-chPN Josh McDaniels: I'm not Bill Belichick and I can't be, I'm just going to be myself. wp.me/pbBqYq-chPN

So is Moon onto something, could there be a role for Kaepernick, built around specific packages? The simple answer is yes, absolutely. In fact, the Raiders employed the very same approach with Marcus Mariota last season.

A more difficult, but equally important, question that requires an answer is, would Kaepernick accept such a limited role? He has said he is happy to be a back-up, but would want the opportunity to take on the starting role. Occasional RPO gadget player is a long way from starting QB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe