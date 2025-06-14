HOFer Barry Sanders makes feelings known on Chiefs dynasty while envisioning Lions' Super Bowl success

NFL legend Barry Sanders sees echoes of Kansas City’s championship legacy in the Detroit Lions, and he’s not shy about voicing it.
Sanders spent his entire 10-year career with Detroit from 1989-1998. During an interview with Sports Illustrated on Saturday, the Hall of Fame running back shared admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs’ success while expressing cautious optimism about Detroit’s long-awaited rise.
"I'd love to play for this current version of the Chiefs, absolutely," Sanders said. "I've always had my eye on the franchise and it's great to see the success that they've had. And it looks like they're on the schedule for the Lions once again this season. So, we'll see, we'll see you guys this season."
The Chiefs have built a modern dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, collecting titles in 2019, 2022, 2023 and made another Super Bowl appearance in February.
Barry Sanders envisions championship glory for the Lions, matching the Chiefs' path
For a franchise that hasn't touched championship gold in decades, the Lions' run last year to the NFC title game under Dan Campbell was a shift.
That story, Sanders said, sounds a lot like Kansas City’s narrative before Patrick Mahomes'arrival.
“So many generations of Chiefs fans have wanted a champion and wanted a winner," Sanders said on Saturday, via Sports Illustrated. "That's kind of the same thing with Detroit. We've been through so many seasons and generations of fans that did not see a bonafide winner.
"And now, we're starting to see that here, and maybe we can lift that Lombardi Trophy one of these years like the Chiefs have done several times in the last few years."
The Chiefs went 50 years without a Super Bowl title before its 2019 breakthrough. Detroit’s drought has lasted longer, as the franchise hasn’t hoisted a championship since 1957 and has never appeared in a Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, others have started to question whether Mahomes still holds the crown as the league’s best quarterback. NFL analyst Chris Simms recently ranked him fourth in his preseason quarterback rankings.
Sanders, who retired at age 30 after racking up over 15,000 rushing yards, never played in a conference title game.
