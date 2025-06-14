HOFer Barry Sanders makes feelings known on Chiefs dynasty while envisioning Lions' Super Bowl success

NFL legend Barry Sanders sees echoes of Kansas City’s championship legacy in the Detroit Lions, and he’s not shy about voicing it.

Ad

Sanders spent his entire 10-year career with Detroit from 1989-1998. During an interview with Sports Illustrated on Saturday, the Hall of Fame running back shared admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs’ success while expressing cautious optimism about Detroit’s long-awaited rise.

"I'd love to play for this current version of the Chiefs, absolutely," Sanders said. "I've always had my eye on the franchise and it's great to see the success that they've had. And it looks like they're on the schedule for the Lions once again this season. So, we'll see, we'll see you guys this season."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chiefs have built a modern dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, collecting titles in 2019, 2022, 2023 and made another Super Bowl appearance in February.

Ad

Barry Sanders envisions championship glory for the Lions, matching the Chiefs' path

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

For a franchise that hasn't touched championship gold in decades, the Lions' run last year to the NFC title game under Dan Campbell was a shift.

Ad

That story, Sanders said, sounds a lot like Kansas City’s narrative before Patrick Mahomes'arrival.

“So many generations of Chiefs fans have wanted a champion and wanted a winner," Sanders said on Saturday, via Sports Illustrated. "That's kind of the same thing with Detroit. We've been through so many seasons and generations of fans that did not see a bonafide winner.

Ad

"And now, we're starting to see that here, and maybe we can lift that Lombardi Trophy one of these years like the Chiefs have done several times in the last few years."

The Chiefs went 50 years without a Super Bowl title before its 2019 breakthrough. Detroit’s drought has lasted longer, as the franchise hasn’t hoisted a championship since 1957 and has never appeared in a Super Bowl.

Ad

Meanwhile, others have started to question whether Mahomes still holds the crown as the league’s best quarterback. NFL analyst Chris Simms recently ranked him fourth in his preseason quarterback rankings.

Sanders, who retired at age 30 after racking up over 15,000 rushing yards, never played in a conference title game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.