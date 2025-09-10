HOFer Jared Allen compares Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ struggles to fallen UFC legend

In a massive Week 1 showdown, Jim Harbaugh and his Los Angeles Chargers took the Kansas City Chiefs to task in Brazil, 27-21. It was an exciting matchup pitting superstars Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert with their vaunted passing offenses against each other.While many thought that the Chiefs would get past the Chargers, Harbaugh's men turned the tables and kept the men from Arrowhead at bay. Mahomes's 258 passing yards and one touchdown didn't measure up to Herbert's 318 yards and three scores.It marked the second straight loss for the Chiefs after getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and Hall of Famer Jared Allen believes a precedent was set. Appearing on &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; in an X clip on Tuesday, he said that Kansas City's reign at the top of the NFL isn't as secure as many might believe.&quot;The thing with the Chiefs is, there's a recipe for success,&quot; he said. &quot;I'm a big MMA fight fan. And I'll never forget when Rich Franklin knocked out Chuck Liddell, and then it seemed like no one was afraid of Chuck Liddell in the UFC anymore, even though Chuck is one of the greatest fighters of all time.&quot;But what happens is, when people see you splinter, the beating that the Eagles put on the Chiefs, they beat them in the biggest game possible, and so, they lay a foundation for how people are gonna attack them.&quot;He concluded by saying that the Chiefs need to take a deep look at themselves. They need to adjust in terms of strategy and their roster if they want to maintain their position at the top of the league.Jared Allen takes a fine comb to the smaller problems of the ChiefsIn the same interview, Kay Adams asked Jared Allen whether he was worried about the Chiefs after he said that teams aren't afraid of Mahomes and company.He said he didn't underestimate the threat that Kansas City posed, but highlighted smaller concerns for the team.&quot;Travis Kelce really didn't get involved until the fourth quarter. What happened to throwing to your tight end? You have one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Why are we not giving him the ball? Why are we trying to spread it to these young wide receivers? What happened to the run game? You got a 1-2 run punch.&quot;He also drew comparisons to Tom Brady, who &quot;never really left outside the system,&quot; when critiquing Mahomes's play. The Chiefs quarterback, despite not being a rushing quarterback, led the team in rushing with 57 yards, which was more than double what their top running back, Isiah Pacheco, had.For Week 2, Kansas City plays a Super Bowl rematch versus the Eagles on Sunday.