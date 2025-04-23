HOFer Joe Thomas gets real on why Browns were perfect fit from day one

On Tuesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Hall of Famer Joe Thomas reflected on the early days of his NFL career. When Travis asked the former offensive tackle how it felt to be drafted by the Browns, Thomas said it felt right from the start, given his personal and geographic ties.

Thomas explained that his father’s side is from Toledo, Ohio. He spent many summers there, going to family reunions and fishing on Lake Erie. The ability to stay connected to that environment was important.

"So, being drafted and being able to live right on Lake Erie and go fishing in my free time, I was so pumped. Then, I think also for me, at that time, it was really important for me to stay in the Midwest.

"I was really interested because I think that, you know, East Coast fans are incredible. There's a lot of them, right? They're super passionate,” the former player said (timestamp - 39:02).

The 40-year-old also cited a strong connection to Midwest culture, describing the Rust Belt fan base as deeply invested in their teams. Joe Thomas noted that while East Coast fans are known for their passion, Midwest communities have a unique bond with their franchises, calling them “all they got.”

Thomas was selected third overall by the Browns in 2007 and spent his entire 11-year career with them. Despite the team’s struggles (a 1–15 record in 2016), he was selected to the Pro Bowl each season from 2007 through 2016. That year, he was also ranked No. 25 in the NFL Top 100 Players list, as voted by his peers.

Joe Thomas announced his retirement on March 14, 2018.

Joe Thomas to announce Browns pick at 2025 draft in return to home state

The NFL has announced that Hall of Famer Joe Thomas will represent Cleveland during the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. The former OT will reportedly be one of four NFL Legends on-site and will announce one of the team’s picks on Friday.

Thomas skipped the in-person draft in 2007 and spent the day fishing, a move still talked about today, especially with comparisons to top prospect Travis Hunter, who also enjoys fishing.

Hunter is expected to attend the 2025 draft and has been closely linked to Cleveland, per reports. The Browns hold the second overall pick and are widely viewed as contenders to select the two-way standout.

The draft begins in two days and marks a return to Thomas’s home state, where he built his college football legacy.

