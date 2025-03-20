Entering this off-season as a free agent, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown wanted to remain a Kansas City Chief. Brown joined the Chiefs last off-season as a free agent and signed a one-year deal.

Brown could have tested the market, but he elected not to. On Mar. 11, he agreed to a one-year $6.85 million deal with the Chiefs this off-season, staying put in Kansas City for at least another season.

Marquise Brown said via Fox4 New Kansas City sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz:

"I knew all along I wanted to come back."

Spending just one season with the Super Bowl-caliber Chiefs was enough for Brown to want to stay in KC after an unfortunate season last year.

The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal last off-season, with many believing it could potentially lead to a big season with Patrick Mahomes.

However, bad luck came Brown's way as he suffered a sternoclavicular injury during the Chiefs's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Initially placed on injured reserve on Sept. 13, the injury didn't keep Marquise Brown sidelined for the entire season.

He played in Weeks 16 and 17, recording nine receptions for 91 yards, and also featured in all three postseason games for Kansas City.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown looking forward to sharing success with fellow Chiefs WRs Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (#5) with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates during an NFL game. (Credits: Getty)

Before the start of last season, the Kansas City Chiefs were viewed as one of the more talented wide receiver groups.

Second-year wide out Rashee Rice was coming off of a rookie season where he led all Chiefs receivers with 938 receiving yards on 79 catches, scoring seven touchdowns.

Hollywood Brown had come over from the Arizona Cardinals via free agency and was just two seasons removed from a 1,000-yard season. Then Kansas City added rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash during last year's combine.

Brown and Rice missed much of the season. Rice suffered an ACL and hamstring injury and missed the rest of the season after playing just four games for the Chiefs. For most of the season, Mahomes was without his top two wide receivers.

Speaking to AtoZ Sports, Hollywood Brown discussed being in the same WR room as Rice and Xavier and thinks the three can be successful together in KC.

Brown said:

"Those are my guys, the sky's the limit. We talk all the time about history and the team we're on. The team, history, our history as a group, our history as individual players. And that stuff we speak on, we're striving for through the offseason," Brown said. "Through our training, we're trying to push each other to be the best, because ultimately, I do feel like we could do something that's never been done before."

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to a third-straight Super Bowl last season but fell short of three-peating as the Philadelphia Eagles won. The Chiefs are expected to compete for another Super Bowl title next season.

