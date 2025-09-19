Hollywood Brown or Quentin Johnston: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Hollywood Brown are two of the most productive wide receivers.

Ad

Johnston ranks seventh with 40.8 fantasy points, and Brown ranks 20th with 27.9 points (via NFL Fantasy.)

As fantasy owners have been making switches to their lineups, picking up players off of waiver wires, and maybe even inquiring about some trades, let's take a dive at Johnston and Brown's fantasy projections for their upcoming matchups this weekend:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hollywood Brown vs Quentin Johnston: Who should you start?

Hollywood Brown fantasy outlook for Week 3

Ad

Trending

With a few of the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers sidelined due to various reasons, Hollywood Brown has been Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. He leads the team in receptions (15), targets (21) and receiving yards 129).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brown faces a New York Giants defense that has allowed 555 passing yards through the air and three touchdowns. With the Chiefs winless, Mahomes and Brown will look to have a big game while searching for the team's first win.

Ad

Quentin Johnston fantasy outlook for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best WR trios in the NFL with Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey as targets for Justin Herbert. Through two games, each of the receivers has had their fair share of being targeted and making impacts on the field.

Johnston leads the team in receiving yards (150), yards per catch (18.8) and touchdown receptions (3) despite ranking third in receptions (8) and being tied with McConkey for the second-most targets (14). He's shown he can make big plays and score. However, he will face a gritty Denver Broncos pass defense that has only allowed one touchdown through the air and just 368 yards.

Ad

Hollywood Brown vs Quentin Johnston final verdict

Hollywood Brown or Quentin Johnston fantasy outlook for Week 3

According to our Who Should You Start Tool, Hollywood Brown is expected to outperform Quentin Johnston in fantasy this weekend.

Ad

The Sportkseeda projector has Brown having more receptions and receiving yards, with Johnston having a higher chance to score.

Both Johnston and Brown could have big days. Johnston seems to be having a breakout year, but faces a tough divisional defense in Denver. Brown could benefit from Rashee Rice still being out and Xavier Worthy possibly missing another game with the shoulder injury he suffered in the team's season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.