Hollywood Brown and wife Zoei Billions flaunt matching $11,110 Louis Vuitton bags aboard private jet

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and his wife, Zoei Billions, are turning heads – this time with their luxury game. On Friday, Billions took to Instagram to flex their matching $11,110 Louis Vuitton bags while flying private. The Speedy P9 Bandoulière 40 in Rouge.
But Billions isn't just about high-end fashion. She is the co-founder and chief of business development at Platinum Pro Capital. She specializes in real estate investments tailored for athletes. Her experience with women of the NFL gives her a sharp edge in helping pros secure their financial futures.
She also co-founded MZ Investments, a private equity firm focused on high-reward opportunities for athletes and their affiliates.
As for her relationship with Brown, the couple has been together since 2022. They also share a son, Zaxton. In January 2024, they took things to the next level, announcing their engagement.
Hollywood Brown’s wife, Zoei Billions, dropped the ultimate AFC title night recap – pure Chiefs magic
In January, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t just another notch in their dynasty belt. It was a night packed with emotions, celebrations and history in the making. Zoei Billions, wife of WR Hollywood Brown, made sure the world got a front-row seat to the behind-the-scenes action.
Billions posted a video, capturing every moment of joy, from family hugs to on-field hype.
“Memories worth a lifetime ❤️," Billions wrote.
Billions also dropped a carousel of photos and short clips, featuring Brown in full celebration mode, whether soaking in the moment with teammates or sharing a proud family embrace.
With Billions' post, fans got a rare, intimate look at what victory feels like.
