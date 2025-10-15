Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy share cryptic message ahead of Rashee Rice's return for Week 7 showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have Rashee Rice in their first six games due to his six-game suspension imposed before the start of the season. The wide receiver is expected to return for the Chiefs' Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team's offensive players are thrilled.Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown are among those looking forward to Rice's addition to the 53-man roster. Worthy put the league on notice that they will have their three top receivers active for the first time since signing Brown in 2024. He referenced their jersey numbers in his post on X.“1+4=5 🥷,” Worthy tweeted on Tuesday.Brown quoted Worthy's message with a popcorn emoji.Why haven't Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice played together in the NFL?The Kansas City Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown ahead of the 2024 season to bolster their passing offense. However, the former first-round pick was sidelined for the majority of the campaign due to a shoulder injury sustained in the preseason opener.It wasn't until Christmas Day that Brown returned, but when he did, his role was limited.The Chiefs started Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in the first four games while Brown was out. However, Rice suffered an LCL injury in Week 4 against the LA Chargers, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.Rice's involvement in a car accident in March 2024 earned him a six-game suspension ahead of the start of this campaign. He hasn't featured in an NFL game since last September.Rice, Worthy, Brown and Travis Kelce will all be available versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how Patrick Mahomes performs with his main targets complete.Mahomes has passed for 1,544 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, good for sixth and fifth among all starting quarterbacks.