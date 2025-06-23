“Holy overpay he’s gonna be in the CFL in 5 years”: NFL fans react as Travis Hunter signs massive $46,649,114 rookie deal with Jaguars

Travis Hunter officially signed his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The two-way superstar penned a four-year contract at the end of the mandatory minicamp.

The first-round pick's contract is worth $46.6 million with a $30,566,628 signing bonus. The Jaguars have the option to activate a fifth year.

Signing rookie contracts is easy. The total value falls under the rookie wage scale and is guaranteed for all first-round draft picks, facilitating a quick discussion. There's no need for teams to dwell on a situation as the Cincinnati Bengals are doing with Shemar Stewart.

Jacksonville added a nice touch to Hunter's signing, as they made two different tweets to announce his deal. With two different backgrounds, they noted his two-way ability by naming him as a wide receiver in the first tweet and a defensive back in the second.

However, NFL fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. The Jaguars' faith in Travis Hunter was confirmed by trading multiple first-round picks to acquire his services. Not all fans were convinced, though.

"Holy overpay he’s gonna be in the CFL in 5 years," wrote one fan.

"Man, so much for saving money when you sign a rookie contract," one wrote about the huge price.

"Going to be the biggest bust in NFL history," wrote one unconvinced fan.

Travis Hunter meets Deion Sanders for fishing break before signing his new contract

The Jaguars had their final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, June 12. Players can do whatever they wish — personal training or family time — before the training camp in late July.

For Travis Hunter, it was time to relax with his former coach as the two-way star traveled to Texas to be on Deion Sanders' ranch for a few days. A video of the moment emerged on social media; Travis was wearing Jaguars' attire while fishing.

The superstar returned to Jacksonville once there was a breakthrough in contract negotiations, with the contract officially signed on Sunday. The expectation to see a full-time two-way player will only grow until September.

