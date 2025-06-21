  • home icon
  • "Holy s**t, Aaron Rodgers is asking me questions" - Will Howard reveals surprising interaction with veteran QB during Steelers minicamp

"Holy s**t, Aaron Rodgers is asking me questions" - Will Howard reveals surprising interaction with veteran QB during Steelers minicamp

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 21, 2025 16:43 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Will Howard (left) and Aaron Rodgers (right) at the Pittsburgh Steelers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers' road to signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason has been well documented. However, before Rodgers was added to the roster, the Steelers drafted quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Howard and Rodgers trained together in the Steelers' OTAs, and the rookie has opened up about the interactions he had with the four-time NFL MVP. Speaking on the "Post-Gazette Sports," Howard said:

"I don’t know what it’ll look like in training camp, who knows? But just for these couple of days of minicamp, when we went into the team meeting room for unit meetings, I had an open seat next to me, and there came Aaron. I just thought it was pretty cool that he was willing to sit next to me.
"I remember even on day one, he had a couple of things that we hadn’t really gone over yet. But we had touched on them a couple of weeks prior, nothing was in writing yet, and he was asking me for clarification. I’m sitting there thinking, 'Holy s**t, Aaron Rodgers is asking me questions right now.' And I’m answering them like, 'What is going on?' It was awesome." [From 11:58 onwards]
Will Howard on how Aaron Rodgers is willing to help him develop his skills

Many expect Aaron Rodgers to take over the reins of the Steelers as their starting quarterback and attempt to lead the franchise to a championship run. While speaking in the same video, Will Howdard opened up about how Rodgers is willing to help him develop his skills:

"Aaron’s been just so willing to help me, you know he’s literally just as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there. He’s already given me tips, little things here and there.”

It'll be interesting to see how the dynamic between Howard and Rodgers works out in the upcoming NFL season. The Steelers enter the 2025 campaign as a team with the potential to challenge; however, with a packed AFC and sharing a division with the Baltimore Ravens, the road to glory looks tough.

Quick Links

