"Honey wake up, Tom just acknowledged the Patriots" - NFL fans troll New England over Tom Brady's latest social media post

Tom Brady is far more active on social media now than he was during his time with the New England Patriots. This is because the Patriots organization heavily monitored what players posted and had strict polices regarding how team members were viewed in the public eye. Belichick and company have very little patience for bad publicity.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner doesn’t bring up his former team very often, but when he does, Patriots fans get excited.

Brady recently retweeted a post about New England bringing back their old uniforms with a gif of Jim Carrey doing a spit take.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The @patriots announced that they are bringing back their classic red throwback uniforms for select 2022 games 🤩 The @patriots announced that they are bringing back their classic red throwback uniforms for select 2022 games 🤩 https://t.co/ydoMESS8gE

Users were quick to troll Patriots fans.

Patriots fans, however, played right into the role by begging Brady to return.

Still, others remembered Brady's last outing in the uniform and pointed out Brady's weaknesses.

haha titan up.. @DuckzSzn @TomBrady Relax big guy you played your last game in New England against your father Mike Vrabel and the Titans remember? @TomBrady Relax big guy you played your last game in New England against your father Mike Vrabel and the Titans remember?

Celtics Are Poverty @Burner06137507 @DuckzSzn @TomBrady I remember when Tom wore those unis against the Titans and gave them one of the most embarrassing losses in NFL History @DuckzSzn @TomBrady I remember when Tom wore those unis against the Titans and gave them one of the most embarrassing losses in NFL History

Since becoming the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has seriously enhanced his presence on both social media and TV. He now participates in charity events like The Match and appears in various commercials. He's built a brand for himself and is easily one of the most recognizable pro athletes today.

The classic Patriots uniform is brought back from time to time, and Brady clearly misses them. As for the Buccaneers, they will have to wait another year to see their throwback, creamsicle-colored uniforms. The team announced they would bring them back in 2023, but Brady may be in the broadcast booth by then.

Brady may not get to wear a throwback uniform this season, but the Buccaneers are still contenders

Brady returned from retirement after only forty days, with rumors abounding that he was attempting to join the Dolphins with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. It’s been speculated that Brady even tried to become part-owner of the team. When everything fell through, he decided to return to the Buccaneers. At least, that’s how the story goes.

Although the Buccaneers got their quarterback to return, many other key pieces did not come back. Rob Gronkowski decided to return to retirement after two seasons as the team’s tight end. Whether or not this one will stick is already being debated. Ndamukong Suh is a free agent and has been, most recently, linked to the Detroit Lions.

Antonio Brown is gone after last year's mid-game meltdown. They’ve also lost guard Alex Cappa and safety Jordan Whitehead. Wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 last year and, after surgery, is working hard to get back. No timetable on his return is set, but it’s possible he could miss part of the new season.

As long as Brady is the signal caller, the Buccaneers will be a contender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far