“Hope they lose every game”: NFL fans react as Baltimore Ravens announce record male cheerleaders for 2025 season

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have 19 male cheerleaders on their dance squad for the 2025 season, the team confirmed on Tuesday. In doing so, the Ravens will break the record for having the most male cheerleaders on a squad in all professional sports.However, when fans caught wind of the news about the number of men on the Ravens' cheerleaders, they did not seem to be pleased."Hope they lose every game," one tweeted."This is ridiculous," another added."Nfl cheerleaders should be all women," a third commented.Here are a few more reactions from fans who didn't seem to approve of the male cheerleaders on the Ravens' dance squad."Okay, well, let's just scrap cheerleading altogether," one wrote."Think I might sit this season out," another tweeted."This is one of those things you just gotta let the girls have. Bring back gender roles in society," a user tweeted.The Ravens are among the 12 NFL teams to have male cheerleaders on their dance team in the 2025 season. The other teams are the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.Baltimore Ravens beat Indianapolis Colts in preseason openerNFL: Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell - Source: ImagnThe Baltimore Ravens began their preseason with a 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. Most of the Baltimore starters sat out the game, apart from Roger Rosengarten, Daniel Faalele, and Andrew Vorhees.The Ravens will play their second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. and their third preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 23. It will be interesting to see if Baltimore gives its starters a few reps in the preseason games before the regular season.The Ravens will kick off their regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7.