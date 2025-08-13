  • home icon
  "Hope they lose every game": NFL fans react as Baltimore Ravens announce record male cheerleaders for 2025 season

By Arnold
Modified Aug 13, 2025 16:53 GMT
NFL fans react as Baltimore Ravens announce record male cheerleaders for 2025 season - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have 19 male cheerleaders on their dance squad for the 2025 season, the team confirmed on Tuesday. In doing so, the Ravens will break the record for having the most male cheerleaders on a squad in all professional sports.

However, when fans caught wind of the news about the number of men on the Ravens' cheerleaders, they did not seem to be pleased.

"Hope they lose every game," one tweeted.
"This is ridiculous," another added.
"Nfl cheerleaders should be all women," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans who didn't seem to approve of the male cheerleaders on the Ravens' dance squad.

"Okay, well, let’s just scrap cheerleading altogether," one wrote.
"Think I might sit this season out," another tweeted.
"This is one of those things you just gotta let the girls have. Bring back gender roles in society," a user tweeted.

The Ravens are among the 12 NFL teams to have male cheerleaders on their dance team in the 2025 season. The other teams are the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Baltimore Ravens beat Indianapolis Colts in preseason opener

NFL: Baltimore Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens began their preseason with a 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. Most of the Baltimore starters sat out the game, apart from Roger Rosengarten, Daniel Faalele, and Andrew Vorhees.

The Ravens will play their second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. and their third preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 23. It will be interesting to see if Baltimore gives its starters a few reps in the preseason games before the regular season.

The Ravens will kick off their regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

