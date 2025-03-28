"Hope Pete can turn him around": Raiders fans have their say as LB Devin White joins the roster for 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed linebacker Devin White to their roster for the 2025 season. The deal is reportedly for one year after White just finished up a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2024.

White played seven games for Houston last season, starting in just one of them. He recorded 19 tackles with zero sacks and zero interceptions. Now, he'll join a Las Vegas Raiders team that's currently under a new regime. Fans took to X to react to White joining the Raiders. Check out what they had to say below:

"And another prove it deal. Next offseason is going to be just like this one. Massive turnover or lots of extensions," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"The Raiders are Super Bowl contenders now," one fan said.

"Another good signing …. Our d line , LB , A safety position looking good …. Which lets me know we focusing on offensive players in the draft …" another fan said.

"Solid move for the #Raiders ! Devin White’s reunion with Spytek and Brady could be the spark he needs to return to his All-Pro form. Pete Carroll’s defensive schemes should suit his playstyle too. What do you think—can White turn it around in Vegas? #RaiderNation," one fan said.

White was drafted fifth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. In March 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles signed White to a one-year deal but released him in October without him having played a single snap for the team. He played the 2024 season with the Texans before now landing with Las Vegas.

How will Devin White fit in with the new-look Las Vegas Raiders?

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Devin White joins a Raiders team that will be led by former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Carroll signed as the Raiders new coach in January, bringing along Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to serve in the same role, as well as re-signing Patrick Graham to serve as defensive coordinator.

White joins a linebacker room that includes names such as Amari Burney, Elandon Roberts and Luke Masterson. It will be interesting to see how impactful White is on the Raiders defense after not having been a full-time starter since the 2023 season.

