“Hope you two prove everyone wrong.”: NFL fans react as Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee shows off Turks and Caicos honeymoon vlog

Before the start of his first NFL training camp, Travis Hunter enjoyed his honeymoon with his wife, Leanne Lenee. The pair married in May, but Hunter had plenty of obligations and practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars before his offseason vacation.
Hunter's relationship attracted wide-eyed views from NFL fans after it was revealed that he decided against having Leanne sign a prenuptial agreement.
Leanne released a video of their honeymoon on her TikTok, showing the room and giving fans a glimpse of their accommodations in Turks and Caicos, where they spent their time together before camp starts. Fans reacted to their lavish vacation:
"Hope you two prove everyone wrong."
"All yall hating on her but none of yall was there when he needed someone", wrote the second fan.
"She mad pretty … S/O to Hunt man hope they last a lifetime" wished a fan on a tweet.
"The fact that they want people to know what they spend shows everything about it" was another opinion.
"How can anyone hate on true love?"
Travis Hunter signed his first NFL contract
The two-way superstar now has his first professional contract after playing for Jackson State and Colorado. He signed a $46.6 million deal with a $30.6 million signing bonus in June. The Jaguars have the option of a fifth year after his first three years in the league, as all teams are entitled to do with first-round players.
During mandatory minicamp, midway through June, Hunter had more snaps on offense during practices as he was more prepared to play defensive back in the NFL. General manager James Gladstone explained the extra time on one side of the ball would have him more prepared when September comes.
He was later seen enjoying a fishing trip with his former head coach, Deion Sanders, in Sanders' famous Texas Ranch. He was wearing Jaguars attire during his visit:
