“HOPE YOU STAY” - NFL fans react as Bengals’ Tee Higgins posts another cryptic message ahead of 2025 free agency

Cincinnati Bengals fans are desperately trying to convince Tee Higgins to return next season following his cryptic post on social media.

On his Instagram page Thursday, the Bengals wide receiver said:

"Priorities are rare, options are everywhere."

Higgins is due to become a free agent on March 12, and with Joe Burrow’s huge contract and Ja’Marr Chase likely to get a big salary boost between now and when his contract expires in 2026, it’s left the former Clemson star’s future in Cincy up in the air.

Fans have taken to social media to try and urge him to stay, with one saying:

"CINCINNATI LOVES YOU. HOPE YOU STAY HERE."

Bengal fan urging Tee Higgins to stay

Meanwhile, others were trying to sway him to join their favorite teams:

New England Patriot fan trying to sway Tee Higgins into joining team

Bengals fan will only accept a Tee Higgins exit with the Packers

"The only team I won't complain about you going to is Green Bay if you can't stay a Bengal," another one said

Higgins has played his entire career in Cincinnati, the team that drafted him in the second round back in 2020.

In 12 games last season, he was second on the team in receiving yards (911) and had a career-high 10 touchdown catches while making 73 grabs, just one shy of his best-ever mark in a single season.

What are Tee Higgins’ “Options”?

Higgins saying “options are everywhere” is not the news Bengal fans want to hear, but it isn’t false either.

He will have interest from plenty of other general managers, while even the Bengals will surely offer him something.

The New England Patriots have a new head coach with a strong resume in Mike Vrabel, a future quarterback in Drake Maye, but no marquee receiver, and Higgins would likely be the go-to guy that he’s not in Cincy.

The Denver Broncos need help behind Courtland Sutton, and Higgins could provide that, and together, they might make a strong 1-2 punch in Sean Payton’s setup.

Jordan Love’s taken the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs in the last two seasons but hasn’t had a big-game target to throw the ball to often, with most of the veterans on the team leaving to rejoin Aaron Rodgers.

In Dallas, the Cowboys could use a big name to support CeeDee Lamb, and they can afford to pay Higgins what he’d ask for, but does he want to go to a team where he’ll likely be #2 once again?

Lastly, there’s the Washington Commaders who came within a game of the Super Bowl and have a star quarterback in Jayden Daniels on a team that is sure to contend for the title in the years to come. On Dan Quinn’s team, Higgins would have a shot at being the top guy with Terry McLaurin.

