“Hopefully they fix the field this year”: NFL fans have their say as Chargers set to open 2025 season in Brazil

The NFL is returning to Brazil, but some fans are concerned, given what happened last year. The 2025 season's Week 1 game will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and a team to be named.

Ad

During the game in Sao Paulo last year between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, field conditions played a massive part.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One fan reacted to the news by saying:

"Hopefully they fix the field this year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan posted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While another fan commented:

"Lmao the worst field that ruined Jordan love knee."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In last September's season opener, the poor field caused problems for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Saquon Barkley slipped for a five-yard loss on his Eagles debut. Packers quarterback Jordan Love also slipped while avoiding a sack, nearly throwing an interception.

"Arena Corinthians is about to witness football... just not the kind they’re used to," one fan said.

Another fan wondered:

Are they going to fix the field??

Ad

Meanwhile, one person was curious about what it's like for players to play these games outside the United States.

"These overseas games can’t be easy to play in. I’m curious if players like them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corinthians Arena is a soccer venue for Corinthians, a Brazilian team. Although Brazil lacks a professional American football league, the sport is popular. The NFL International Series has been ongoing since 2007.

The NFL is massive in Brazil

While the field was less than ideal, it's no surprise that the league will return to Brazil this season.

The South American country has long been a target of the NFL, with over 36 million fans, making it the second-largest among international fan bases behind only Mexico.

Ad

Sao Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes said:

"We are proud to have held the first game in NFL history in Brazil, here in our city. The NFL’s return in 2025 demonstrates how prepared Sao Paulo is for major events and tourists from around the world."

While the fans weren't thrilled by the conditions and overall play, the game in Sao Paulo last September ended in a nail-biter, with the Eagles winning 34-29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.