  • “Hopefully he does not get arrested”: NFL fans react as Browns set to start Quinshon Judkins vs. Packers

By Nishant
Published Sep 21, 2025 15:12 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns will start with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins in Week 3 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared the news through his X account on Sunday.

Fans had a divided reaction to the news.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"hopefully he does not get arrested before kickoff," a fan wrote, referencing Quinshon Judkins coming off a July domestic violence investigation, with charges later dropped.
Most fans believe the player will be an asset on the field.

"Judkins showing 6.1 per carry isn't a fluke. That burst through contact vs Ravens is exactly what made him special at Ole Miss. Packers run D is nasty but the Browns rookie has that rare combo of power and wiggle," a user commented.
"Played great in his debut. Good speed, strong, very good vision and anticipation by the rook. Above average in cuting corners and reading the defense. Good chooice by the Browns," another fan appreciated.
"Excited to see Quinshon Judkins get the nod against the Packers! That 6.1 YPC debut vs. the Ravens was electric, and his Ole Miss burst (6.8 YPC) shows he’s got the goods. Bold move with GB’s stout run D—hoping the O-line steps up. Let’s go, rookie!" a fan said.
Other fans expressed skepticism about his effectiveness in the debut game against the Ravens.

"Wasn’t most those yards in garbage time? Let’s see how it unfolds against a good run defense before we proclaim him a worthy Chubb replacement, shall we?" a user wrote.
"I think Judkins will be good but this is a misleading stat. He had a 31 yard carry in garbage time right at the end. Take that away and it's 9 carries for 30 yards. He was largely ineffective in the Ravens game although that was more offensive line than anything," another user commented.
How did Quinshon Judkins perform in his debut game against the Ravens?

In his NFL debut vs. Baltimore, rookie Quinshon Judkins carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per rush, and caught three passes for 10 yards, finishing with 71 yards from scrimmage.

His longest run was 31 yards, which came late in the game during garbage time. Judkins played 20 offensive snaps, which was about 27% of the Browns’ snaps in the game.

While the Browns lost 41-17, his performance stood out as one of the few positives. He showed burst, vision, and potential despite missing most of training camp.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
