“Hopefully he does not get arrested”: NFL fans react as Browns set to start Quinshon Judkins vs. Packers

The Cleveland Browns will start with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins in Week 3 vs. the Green Bay Packers.NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared the news through his X account on Sunday.Fans had a divided reaction to the news.&quot;hopefully he does not get arrested before kickoff,&quot; a fan wrote, referencing Quinshon Judkins coming off a July domestic violence investigation, with charges later dropped.John Welsh @johnwelshtradezLINK@UnderdogNFL hopefully he does not get arrested before kickoffMost fans believe the player will be an asset on the field.&quot;Judkins showing 6.1 per carry isn't a fluke. That burst through contact vs Ravens is exactly what made him special at Ole Miss. Packers run D is nasty but the Browns rookie has that rare combo of power and wiggle,&quot; a user commented.Liam | AI-Powered Sports Bettor | Self-Learning @bets_liamLINK@RapSheet Judkins showing 6.1 per carry isn't a fluke. That burst through contact vs Ravens is exactly what made him special at Ole Miss. Packers run D is nasty but the Browns rookie has that rare combo of power and wiggle.&quot;Played great in his debut. Good speed, strong, very good vision and anticipation by the rook. Above average in cuting corners and reading the defense. Good chooice by the Browns,&quot; another fan appreciated.Damir Sakić @_DamirSakicLINK@RapSheet Played great in his debut. Good speed, strong, very good vision and anticipation by the rook. Above average in cuting corners and reading the defense. Good chooice by the Browns.&quot;Excited to see Quinshon Judkins get the nod against the Packers! That 6.1 YPC debut vs. the Ravens was electric, and his Ole Miss burst (6.8 YPC) shows he’s got the goods. Bold move with GB’s stout run D—hoping the O-line steps up. Let’s go, rookie!&quot; a fan said.Albertitooo0_ @Albertitoo9LINK@RapSheet Excited to see Quinshon Judkins get the nod against the Packers! That 6.1 YPC debut vs. the Ravens was electric, and his Ole Miss burst (6.8 YPC) shows he’s got the goods. Bold move with GB’s stout run D—hoping the O-line steps up. Let’s go, rookie!Other fans expressed skepticism about his effectiveness in the debut game against the Ravens.&quot;Wasn’t most those yards in garbage time? Let’s see how it unfolds against a good run defense before we proclaim him a worthy Chubb replacement, shall we?&quot; a user wrote.bruce @bruce74255589LINK@RapSheet Wasn’t most those yards in garbage time? Let’s see how it unfolds against a good run defense before we proclaim him a worthy Chubb replacement, shall we?&quot;I think Judkins will be good but this is a misleading stat. He had a 31 yard carry in garbage time right at the end. Take that away and it's 9 carries for 30 yards. He was largely ineffective in the Ravens game although that was more offensive line than anything,&quot; another user commented.LetsGoCle @LetsGoCleLINK@RapSheet @ultCLEsports I think Judkins will be good but this is a misleading stat. He had a 31 yard carry in garbage time right at the end. Take that away and it's 9 carries for 30 yards. He was largely ineffective in the Ravens game although that was more offensive line than anything.How did Quinshon Judkins perform in his debut game against the Ravens?In his NFL debut vs. Baltimore, rookie Quinshon Judkins carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per rush, and caught three passes for 10 yards, finishing with 71 yards from scrimmage.His longest run was 31 yards, which came late in the game during garbage time. Judkins played 20 offensive snaps, which was about 27% of the Browns’ snaps in the game.While the Browns lost 41-17, his performance stood out as one of the few positives. He showed burst, vision, and potential despite missing most of training camp.