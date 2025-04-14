"Hopefully we sign him" - Packers fans react as free agent LB Isaiah Simmons visits Green Bay 

Green Bay Packers fans are hoping their team signs free agent linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons.
Simmons remains a free agent ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed he's set to meet with the Packers on Monday.
Simmons is a former first-round pick and could compete for a starting job with the Packers if he does sign with them. The hope for many Packers fans is a deal will get done while he's at the facility on Monday.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"That would be a great addition to Green Bay," a fan wrote.
"Yessssir!!! Let’s go hopefully we sign him," a fan added.
Simmons can play both safety and linebacker, so he would add some versatility to the defense.
"i would LOVE this," a fan wrote.
"he’ll be a fun tool to develop whenever he goes. Really liked him out the draft," a fan added.
Simmons hasn't lived up to the hype of being a former eighth-overall pick, but he's looking to solidify himself.
"oh I like this. I think he would fit perfect in the Jeff Hafley defense," a fan wrote.
"A former top-10 pick, Simmons' career hasn’t lived up to expectations, but he could still provide value as a depth piece and special teams contributor," a fan added.
Simmons spent his first three years with the Arizona Cardinals before playing the last two with the New York Giants. Last season, he recorded 21 tackles, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
Packers GM believes team is ready to compete for a Super Bowl
Green Bay lost in the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles and entering the offseason, the front office is confident in the group.
The Packers did make some key moves in the offseason, as general manager Brian Gutekunst says he believes the team is ready to compete for a Super Bowl.
“I think for me, the thing that’s been on my mind as we concluded this season is we need to continue to ramp up our sense of urgency,” Gutekunst said, via SI. “These opportunities don’t come [every year and] the life of a player in the National Football League is not very long.
“We’ve got a bunch of good guys in that locker room, we’ve got a bunch of talented guys in that locker room, and I think it’s time that we started competing for championships, right? I think they’re ready," Gutekunst added.
The Packers will also have a chance to add key players to their team in the NFL Draft. Green Bay will have the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.