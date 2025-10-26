The frustration surrounding Shedeur Sanders' role with the Cleveland Browns intensified after Browns starter Dillon Gabriel's underwhelming showing against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Gabriel, who has been named the starter by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski after benching Joe Flacco in Week 4, struggled against the Patriots. The rookie quarterback completed 21 of his 35 attempts with 156 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions as the Browns fell to a 32-13 defeat.

NFL fans lashed out at Stefanski for his decision to name Gabriel QB1 over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Wisdom.yt @Justinirish3 So glad to see Kevin Stefanski get EXPOSED dude is a horrible coach don't know why he loves Dillon Gabriel but he isn't it!!! Hire a new coach new season and play sheduer!!!! #NFL #browns

All things Shedeur, Browns & Cavs @Purefactsspitt1 Kevin Stefanski is an idiot.

George B #D4L @GBDAWG34 He’s awful. Can’t see the field, not accurate, and throws nothing but check downs. Can’t wait for Stefanski’s presser. “We have to play better, we have to coach better, it’s on me.” Hey Kevin, it’s time for Sanders!!!

Mike Jones @mjones2113 Please stop this embarrassment! It’s time to make the hard, but vital decision at BYE. ​ Kevin CAN’T call plays Gabriel CAN’T throw ​ Get rid of Stefanski. Move on to Shedeur. Give this team some life! ​ Offseason… tear it down from the top.

Ante @Ante_1313 i cannot watch another snap called by Kevin Stefanski with Dillon Gabriel under center

Bigz&TheOGsPodcast @BZATOG Kevin Stefanski I’m not sure if you’re deliberately trying to get fired. But cmon man . Dillion aint the answer and you know that

The Browns moved on from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco by trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month. Gabriel has been the designated starter since then with Sanders as his backup.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel struggled amid Shedeur Sanders' back issue

Dillon Gabriel headed into the game after a strong performance against the Miami Dolphins last week. However, he failed to replicate that performance against the Patriots.

Kevin Stefanski didn't have Shedeur Sanders at his disposal as the former Colorado star is suffering from a back issue and was named on the team's inactive list before Sunday's game. Bailey Zappe was named Gabriel's backup in Sanders' absence.

