“Horrible front office” - NFL fans call out Bengals for major decision on Trey Hendrickson’s future

Trey Hendrickson may not be a member of the Cincinnati Bengals for much longer. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the Bengals were granting Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

Hendrickson has been a key piece of the Bengals' defense since signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the franchise ahead of the 2021 season. The pass rusher has been named a Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons with the team, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 as he led the entire NFL in sacks.

He is in the last year of his deal and will likely demand a massive new contract.

Dov Kleiman shared the news on Thursday, and fans reacted to the news that Cincinnati is willing to trade their star defensive end. @Champreallywins labeled the Bengals front office as horrible:

"Horrible front office… he will end up a Commander"

@daniellevin118 suggested that the Bengals will lose everyone this offseason:

"They are losing everyone aren’t they?"

@Samwashusa claimed that Cincinnati's defense is so bad that it ruined their season:

"A defense so bad they blew an mvp season from their QB and didn’t make the playoffs is trading away their best defensive player and the league leader in sacks"

@Anytime23CCS believes their defense will struggle without Hendrickson:

"They’re about to give up 50ppg"

@DJ_DoesSports noted that the offseason has gotten off to a crazy start:

"this offseason is so crazy bro wtf"

@CarterSzn2 predicted that star quarterback Joe Burrow could wind up asking for a trade:

"This wouldn’t surprise me if Burrow ask for trade out of there as well because he spoke for the guys he wanted and they tagged Higgins and now letting his main defense guy seek trade wow! #zelena #heleners #JENNIE #GrandeFratello #BBMzmansi"

Trey Hendrickson shares thoughts on trade request

Trey Hendrickson's time in Cincy could be coming to an end, with the team allowing him to find another team via trade. Adam Schefter of ESPN shared comments from the NFL's 2024 leader in sacks, tweeting:

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Trey Hendrickson is coming off of a big season, recording 46 total tackles, 33 of which were solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and six passes defended. The star pass rusher earned first-team All-Pro honors while finishing as the AP Defensive of the Player runner-up.

