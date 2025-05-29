Hours after Sean McVay says "no meaningful" Rams trade talks, Jalen Ramsey confirms Dolphins exit

Jalen Ramsey has been involved in many trade rumors during thr 2025 NFL offseason. He is currently under contract with the Miami Dolphins, but he could apparently be on the move prior to the start of the upcoming season.
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the teams rumored to be potentially interested in acquiring him this year. Head coach Sean McVay recently commented on the possibility, according to Sarah Barshop, who covers the Rams for ESPN.
McVay explained:
"There hasn't been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late ... but that can always change pretty quickly."
McVay basically suggested that the Rams may be inetersted in acquiring Ramsey, but the franchise has yet to move past the speculative phase. He said that, to his knowledge, no actual trade talks have occurred with the Dolphins for a potential deal.
Jalen Ramsey confirms Dolphins exit on the horizon in 2025
Many have speculated whether Jalen Ramsey will in fact be traded during the 2025 NFL offseason or if the situation is nothing more than a rumor. He appeared to have confirmed that he is leaving the Miami Dolphins in a post from his personal X account.
Ramsey stated:
"I've loved every city I've played in and the fans who supported ... Real ones know the intentions are always solid ... A new chapter awaits."
The "new chapter" that he mentioned is likely in reference to playing for a different team during the upcoming 2025 NFL season. With the way that his current contract is structured, a potential deal makes more sense in the coming days than it did previously during this offseason.
If the Dolphins were to trade Ramsey prior to June 1st, they would lose $12.552 million against the salary cap this year, according to Spotrac. Waiting until after this date would save them $5.916 million in avaibale cap space, while also spreading out his $29.213 million in dead cap money over the next two years, rather than taking on all of it for the 2025 season.
With this key date quickly approaching, the Jalen Ramsey trade rumors could quickly transform into an actual deal. It will be interesting to see if the Los Angeles Rams are in the mix to acquire him, as they have been rumored to be interested. The star defensive back previously spent four years with Rams and helped them to win a Super Bowl ring.
