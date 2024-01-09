Houston Texans clown Bills Simmons for calling C. J. Stroud a "bust" 

The Houston Texans and C. J. Stroud enjoyed an incredible first season together. The rookie quarterback led the team to a 10-7 season and a surprise AFC South title win. They will host the Cleveland Browns in their first playoff game in four years during Super Wildcard Weekend.

On the back of this, the Texans couldn't resist taking a shot at the Ringer's Bill Simmons. In April 2023, the analyst gave bizarre reasons for why he felt Stroud would be a bust in the NFL. Simmons said:

"His name is C.J., he went to Ohio State. There’s rumors that he’s a d**k. C.J.’s your quarterback? I just don’t see it. How many great initial quarterbacks have we had? Can you name me the great two-letter initial quarterbacks? I immediately go to E.J. Manuel and A.J. Feeley. It’s just, I don’t see it."

He added:

“I don’t like that he dropped. He was in that 1-2 range, and it’s like where is he gonna go? Why is he dropping? Everybody’s getting under the hood and they don’t like what they see. He feels a little busted to me.”

The Texans put together a hilarious montage featuring Simmons' prediction that Stroud will be a bust. They also labeled the analyst "number one clown." Watch the montage below:

C. J. Stroud favorite for the Rookie of the Year award

Houston Texans QB C. J. Stroud

C. J. Stroud finished his rookie season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 15 games. He became only the fifth rookie quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards joining Andrew Luck (2012), Justin Herbert (2020), Cam Newton (2011), and Jameis Winston (2015). None of the other four quarterbacks threw less than 10 interceptions.

Stroud is the favorite to win the NFL Rookie of the Year, with only Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua offering any competition. The fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft broke the rookie records for catches (105) and receiving yards (1,486).

Quarterbacks are valued higher than any other skill position in voting for individual awards. Stroud seems destined to win the 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year award, while Nacua will likely take home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He's already been named a Pro Bowler, an incredible feat for a rookie wide receiver.