The Houston Texans defeated the Detroit Lions 41-25 on Thanksgiving Day.

It was the second time the teams had played each other on Thanksgiving. The first meeting was in 2012, which the Texans won 34-31.

In this year's game, the Texans were in control most of the way. The Detroit Lions losing streak on Thanksgiving continues to haunt them. They are now 0-4 in the last four games they have played on Thanksgiving Day. The Houston Texans would get a big boost from defensive end J.J. Watt, who would intercept Detroit QB Matthew Stafford's pass and take it back for a touchdown in the first quarter.

JJ Watt loves playing on Thanksgiving. Pick-6!



pic.twitter.com/p4eovbgmB0 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2020

The Detroit Lions would get a boost from veteran running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson would rush for two touchdowns against the Houston Texans. The Lions running back would have a lot of success. The Lions could have used Adrian Peterson more than what they did. Peterson was running the ball and was running with a purpose. The Detroit Lions problem was that they were playing from behind.

Houston Texans would win behind Watson's big day

Quarterback Deshaun Watson would record a huge day for the Texans. He would pass for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Lions. This would be Watson's sixth straight game without throwing an interception.

Deshaun Watson's last six games:



141/200 Comp/Att (71%)

1,750 Pass Yards

16 Total TD

0 Turnovers



Lighting it up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sujRWdlIrB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2020

The Houston Texans quarterback would get a boost from wide receiver Will Fuller V. Fuller would rack up 171 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns against the Lions. Deshaun Watson is putting together a great season for the Texans.

Houston has now won back-to-back games and are starting to build momentum to finish the 2020 NFL season strong. The Texans have three important games that are remaining on their schedule. The Houston Texans still have two games against the Indianapolis Colts and one game against the Tennessee Titans.

If the Texans can finish their season strong, it would be a huge boost for next season. Deshaun Watson could go the rest of the season without throwing an interception. Watson has put up numbers that should put him in the race for the NFL MVP award. The Houston Texans have a good opportunity to salvage their 2020 season with huge wins against the Colts and Titans in the coming weeks.