Houston Texans injury report Week 4: Updates on Laremy Tunsil, Derek Stingley Jr. and more

The Houston Texans made a breakthrough last week after defeating the heavily favored Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s not just any victory because they did it on the road and won by 20 points. The Texans got significant contributions from C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, and Shaquill Griffin.

They want to sustain this momentum as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 4. Stroud and the Houston offense must deal with Pittsburgh’s tenacious defense led by T.J. Watt. However, they will compete in this AFC showdown without some vital players.

Laremy Tunsil injury update: Latest on Texans OT for Week 4

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil

The Houston Texans’ prized left tackle will be out in Week 4 due to a knee injury. It will be the third consecutive week he will miss action. Tunsil was tagged as questionable last week after becoming a limited participant in the team’s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday practice sessions.

A week later, he did not participate in any practice. Tunsil last played in the Texans’ Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that Tunsil is dealing with stiffness in the joint, and additional rest is a short-term solution.

He should be the one protecting Stroud’s blind side at left tackle. His injury is a massive blow to the team’s cause, mainly after he played 17 games last season.

Suiting up for their entire 2022 campaign was a significant reason for the Houston Texans giving him a three-year, $75 million contract extension. He played in only five games the year before after undergoing thumb surgery.

Derek Stingley Jr. injury update: Latest on Texans CB for Week 4

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (Image credit: ESPN)

Derek Stingley Jr. did not play in last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hamstring injury. Worst yet, the Houston Texans placed him on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks. Houston’s Week 8 road game against the Carolina Panthers is the earliest he could return.

Stingley Jr. got his recent hamstring injury during one of their Week 3 practices. He also missed extensive playing time during his rookie season after a leg injury. Stingley has nine tackles and has allowed an 83.3 passer rating through two games. Griffin will likely take Stingley’s place in the starting rotation.

Jalen Pitre injury update: Latest on Texans S for Week 4

Safety Jalen Pitre

Pitre missed the Texans’ Weeks 2 and 3 games after suffering a chest injury during their season-opener against the Ravens. However, he returned to practice this week and is out of the Houston Texans injury report. He was a full participant during the team’s Thursday and Friday practices.

That’s a stark contrast from last week, wherein he did not suit up for any of the practices. Pitre played all 17 games during his rookie season, finishing with 99 solo tackles, five interceptions, one quarterback hit, and a sack.

Denzel Perryman injury update: Latest on the Texans LB for Week 4

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Image credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The veteran linebacker will be out for another week due to a hand/wrist injury. He didn’t practice this week, just like in Week 3. Perryman joined the Houston Texans this season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Perryman spent the previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 after collecting 154 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in 15 games.

Tavierre Thomas injury update: Latest on the Texans CB for Week 4

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas. (Image credit: USA Today Sports via Yahoo! Sports)

Like Perryman, Tavierre Thomas will be out of action in Week 4 due to a hand injury that required surgery. The Houston Texans cornerback broke his hand during their Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Grayland Arnold will see more minutes as the nickel cornerback with Thomas still sidelined.

Thomas joined the Texans in 2021 after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was placed on injured reserve before the 2022 season and was activated by November. He re-signed with the Texans on a one-year, $2.25 million deal this offseason.

Josh Jones injury update: Latest on the Houston Texans OT for Week 4

Offensive tackle Josh Jones (Image credit: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are having problems with their offensive line. Aside from Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones will also be inactive for Week 4 due to a hand injury. With him also sidelined, the Texans would have to shuffle their remaining players to protect C.J. Stroud.

The Arizona Cardinals traded Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Texans for a 2024 fifth-rounder. He has started in 24 out of 50 games played. Nick Broeker will likely take over from him at left guard.