Houston Texans' uniform for the 2024 NFL season was leaked online and fans were not universally happy with it. While leaks prior to the big reveal are not uncommon, the franchise decided to take a different route and give supporters a sneak peek. Owner Cal McNair posted it on Reddit first and then the Texans' handle on X, formerly Twitter, tweeted it, making it official.

While that did drive social media engagement, not everyone felt positive about it. Fans took to responding on X and complained about it being a downgrade. Many could not help but point out that it looked eerily similar to Atlanta Falcons uniforms. Here are some of the reactions compiled from the platform.

Beyond the uniform, these are heady days for the Houston Texans

While their fans might not be completely sold on the new uniforms, Houston Texans continue to excite and animate their fanbase with what they continue to do to strengthen on the field.

They signed Danielle Hunter in free agency and gave him a two-year deal. It pairs him with Will Anderson Jr., the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. They also got Azeez Al-Shaair and Denico Autry to strengthen the defense.

Houston knows that they will have to pay C.J. Stroud in a couple of years and they look to be maximizing the talent around him when he is still in his rookie contract. Last year, they went to the AFC Divisional Round, defeating the Cleveland Browns along the way, before falling to the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

They know that if they can strengthen using the free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, they will be in a position to aim for the Super Bowl this season. It marks a complete change in the vibes surrounding the Texans from the last few seasons.

C.J. Stroud has allowed them to get over the Deshaun Watson saga, which brought around a pall around these parts. Multiple losing seasons and changing coaches also seem like a thing of the past as they have hit the jackpot with DeMeco Ryans.

Therefore, most Texans fans will scarcely care that their uniforms are not as good as they wanted them to be. In fact, if they go on to lift the Lombardi Trophy wearing these colors, they are likely to become the most-wanted jerseys in franchise history. After all, in a business where winning is the only currency, everything else is incidental.