NFL fines Houston Texans star $5k because his pants were too short

Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes is in his first season with the team and has already been fined. The Texans' defensive end was given a $5k fine because his uniform pants were too short in their opening game against the Indianapolis Colts.

As per the NFL, Hughes violated Rule 5, Section 4, and Article 3, Item (4) of their uniform policy, which states:

"Pants must be worn over the entire knee; pants shortened or rolled up to meet the stockings above the knee are prohibited."

The defensive end was not too pleased with the fine, taking to social media to express his displeasure over it:

"out here fighting for a W!!! But y'all want me to focus on how my pants are riding up. $5k"

Hughes had a great game in Week 1 with three tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception versus the Colts. His interception came in the second quarter off quarterback Matt Ryan.

Houston Texans' Hughes and his previous fines in the NFL

Hughes as a member of the Buffalo Bills before joining Houston Texans

Back in 2018 with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes was fined over $50k for his actions after a game involving an official. During the Week 13 game versus the Miami Dolphins in 2018, cameras caught the former Bills player telling official Roy Ellison:

“You called me a b***h.”

However, it was the official and not Hughes who was punished on this occasion. Ellison was placed on administrative leave by the NFL. It was the second time in his officiating career that he had been suspended for using a disparaging word towards a player.

In November 2014, the league fined the current Houston Texans player $22k for unsportsmanlike conduct. As per the NFL, Hughes had

“directed abusive language towards an official.”

Hughes said all he did was tell the officials that they had missed a holding penalty that should have been called on the Dolphins in their Week 11 game.

