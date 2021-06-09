How did Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammates react to the trade situation?

As the Green Bay Packers began their mandatory minicamp this week, there was one noticeable absentee - Aaron Rodgers. The star quarterback’s absence doesn’t mean his teammates are not fully supporting his decision, though. Two of Rodgers’ closest friends on the Packers, Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari, spoke to the media yesterday about the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay organization.

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was very supportive of his QB stating:

"I've got his back through everything so he knows that, at the end of the day, if there's ever a wonder if he's lost a teammate or something because of all that's come out, he knows where I stand," Adams said Tuesday. "I'll stand on the f---ing mountain and scream on the mountaintop that I've got his back."

He was also careful not to openly criticize the Green Bay Packers' front office.

"I think that any GM, any president, any owner, they should want the type of guys that are backing their players, especially a player like that," Adams said. "That's just a good trait to have. It's not like I'm saying, 'Forget the front office,' like I don't respect what they have going on."

Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl tackle David Bakhtiari, who is currently recovering from an Achilles tear that happened late last season, said he wouldn’t try to influence his friend's decision.

"For me, I care about Aaron Rodgers from a friend perspective," Bakhtiari said. "Whatever he wants to do, whatever the situation that comes out, I will never hold any grudge against him. That is my friend. That is someone that I have appreciated, and he has done a lot for this organization and a lot for me as an individual.

"Now, as a teammate I would be idiotic to say that I don't want the MVP back. He's the MVP of the league last year. He's done amazing things as from the quarterback perspective, our quarterback position, but not only for the franchise. So absolutely."

No word yet on whether the Green Bay Packers will fine Rodgers

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur refused to comment on whether the organization would fine Rodgers amidst his absence. The quarterback could be fined up to $93,085 for missing the mandatory minicamp.

In Rodgers' absence, Jordan Love continues to get the number one QB reps in practice.

