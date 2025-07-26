"How could anyone recover from that": Jason Kelce drops unfiltered review of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

Jason Kelce shares his honest review of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. It's the sequel to the popular movie of the same name, released in 1996. It stars Sandler in the lead, along with Julie Bowen, who reprises her role as his wife, Virginia Venit, and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a guest appearance in the movie. It was released on Netflix on July 25, and on Friday, Jason Kelce shared his take on the film in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:&quot;Man, 10 minutes into Happy Gilmore 2. …. Absolutely devastating start! How could anyone recover from that.&quot;A fan in the comment section asked him to share more about the movie. Kelce replied&quot;I loved it. Anyone who likes the first one will enjoy it. Tons of fun, hilarious, lots of nostalgia and references to the first one, tons of familiar faces. It was great!&quot;Happy Gilmore 2 picks up 30 years after Sandler's character won his first Tour Championship. The movie also features cameo appearances by professional golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Will Zalatoris.Jason Kelce reflects on his brother Travis Kelce's acting in Happy Gilmore 2Travis Kelce played an abusive boss at a club restaurant in Happy Gilmore 2. He was the boss of Oscar Mejías, a character played by Bad Bunny.In the comment section of Jason Kelce’s review of the movie, a fan asked about Travis Kelce’s acting. The fan wrote:&quot;Now tell us what u thought about Travis’s acting, especially that honey scene. Come on now, it was like mayo 2.0. Travis did a great job&quot;Jason Kelce replied:&quot;Honey scene is pretty fu**ing great.&quot;Travis Kelce shared a glimpse of shooting for the movie in a post on Instagram on Friday. He posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures with Adam Sandler, along with a caption:&quot;Man this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity. @adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2! Everybody go check it out right now! On @netflix&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of the premiere of the movie, Sandler, on the New Heights podcast, shared his experience of working with Jason Kelce’s brother. The film also features Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, in a guest appearance.