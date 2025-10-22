"How bad you have to be to not score a single point": Jason Kelce doesn't hold back after Chiefs shutout Pete Carroll's Raiders 31-0 in Week 7

Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 on Sunday. It was the Raiders' fifth loss of the season, which put another dent in their chances of making the playoffs.

Ad

On Tuesday, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce slammed the Raiders for failing to get on the scoreboard against Kansas City.

"I mean, Travis do you know how bad you have to be to not score a single point in the NFL?" Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday (10:35). "Like that does not ... how many shutouts, on average, happen a year? It's got to be like one or two. Travis, I don't think this is, like, this isn't normal. I feel terrible for the Raiders."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith struggled with his rhythm against the Chiefs. Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for just 67 yards.

Las Vegas also didn't offer much with its running game. Ashton Jeanty led the team with 21 yards on six carries.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, looked solid on offense and defense. Superstar QB Patrick Mahomes went 26 of 35 for 286 yards with three touchdowns to lead Kansas City to its fourth win of the season.

Ad

Pete Carroll's Raiders will return to action in Week 9 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders HC Pete Carroll - Source: Imagn

Pete Carroll's Raiders will have some time to reflect on their loss to the Chiefs since they have a BYE in Week 8. However, Las Vegas (2-5) will return to action to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 2 in Week 9.

Ad

The Jaguars (4-3) are currently on a two-game losing streak. They will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to face the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas will need to step up after its BYE week to remain in the playoff race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.