The New Orleans Saints decided that, while plenty of changes were made to the offensive staff, head coach Dennis Allen would remain with the team for at least one more season. The Saints finished the season 9-8, but missed the playoffs as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division.

Dennis Allen was arguably never a popular choice when he took over from Sean Payton as head coach, and during his two seasons at the helm, he hasn't done much to improve his popularity among fans. With Pete Carmichael gone, the offense will likely go in a completely different direction now.

New Orleans Saints fans were upset with General Manager Mickey Loomis deciding to keep Allen as head coach, and had a small suggestion to him: they could both leave the franchise together as soon as possible.

Has Dennis Allen lost command over the New Orleans Saints locker room?

Jameis Winston and his teammates had a rather interesting end to the season. The quarterback was on the field for the final offensive play against the Atlanta Falcons when they were leading 41-17, and after the two-minute warning, head coach Dennis Allen called for a kneel-down.

However, Winston and his teammates had other plans. They decided to fake a knee and instead give the ball to Jamaal Williams to score a touchdown, which did not fare well with (now former) Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. He screamed at Allen after the game, who later apologized.

Winston chose to overrule his coach as an upcoming free agent, and although this was a bad situation, the quarterback has a good chance to be on the roster for 2024. He knows the offensive system well and the players love him. Even if there's some explaining to do about the play, Jameis Winston likely will be with the Saints next season.

Dennis Allen has a 24-46 record as head coach, counting also his job with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2012 to 2014.