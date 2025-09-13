“How is bro not suspended”: NFL fans react to Quinshon Judkins’ potential debut vs. Ravens on SNF

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to give rookie running back Quinshon Judkins his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke the news on X on Saturday.
Quinshon Johnson was selected by the Browns with the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The rookie running back had a troublesome offseason as he was arrested after an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend in July.
The prosecutors didn't file charges against the former Ohio State star and he was cleared in August. However, he was at the NFL office on Wednesday as the league continues to review the incident under its Personal Conduct Policy, which could lead to a potential suspension.
NFL fans reacted to the news of Judkins' potential debut on Sunday, with many highlighting the controversial incident.
"How is bro not suspended."
"So Much For The NFL BS Investigation!"
"Who cares. Shouldn’t even be allowed to play. Exactly why browns are in the situation they are."
"Thanks Jeremy, but why is the NFL dragging their heels on a suspension determination here?"
"So well deserved. Sit the guys who were there all camp so that this guy can get in there."
"Everyone has been patiently waiting."
The 21-year-old joined the team last week after missing the training camp and preseason due to his off-field issues.
Cleveland Browns activate Quinshon Judkins ahead of Ravens clash on Sunday
The Browns listed Quinshon Judkins questionable on Friday but have activated the rookie running back ahead of the clash against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland has waived wide receiver Gage Larvadain to make room for Judkins, who has had two practices this week.
Despite a potential suspension looming, the rookie running back is eager to get on the gridiron and help the Browns.
"I can't control that," Judkins said on the NFL meeting. "What I can do is just go out on the field and be able to help my teammates."
With Judkins on the field, the Browns would expect an improved running game from Cleveland as they had 49 rushing yards on 24 carries in their Week 1 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.
