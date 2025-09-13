“How is bro not suspended”: NFL fans react to Quinshon Judkins’ potential debut vs. Ravens on SNF

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to give rookie running back Quinshon Judkins his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke the news on X on Saturday.

Ad

Quinshon Johnson was selected by the Browns with the 36th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The rookie running back had a troublesome offseason as he was arrested after an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend in July.

The prosecutors didn't file charges against the former Ohio State star and he was cleared in August. However, he was at the NFL office on Wednesday as the league continues to review the incident under its Personal Conduct Policy, which could lead to a potential suspension.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans reacted to the news of Judkins' potential debut on Sunday, with many highlighting the controversial incident.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"How is bro not suspended."

Ryan @ryanknowsports How is bro not suspended.

Ad

"So Much For The NFL BS Investigation!"

PAPI @Papi_Golf So Much For The NFL BS Investigation!

Ad

"Who cares. Shouldn’t even be allowed to play. Exactly why browns are in the situation they are."

Ryan @Ryan152520 Who cares. Shouldn’t even be allowed to play. Exactly why browns are in the situation they are

Ad

"Thanks Jeremy, but why is the NFL dragging their heels on a suspension determination here?"

Don Boechler @DBoechler Thanks Jeremy, but why is the NFL dragging their heels on a suspension determination here?

Ad

"So well deserved. Sit the guys who were there all camp so that this guy can get in there."

KBM @grassman_ohio So well deserved. Sit the guys who were there all camp so that this guy can get in there

Ad

"Everyone has been patiently waiting."

D @DontBetOnTatum Everyone has been patiently waiting

Ad

The 21-year-old joined the team last week after missing the training camp and preseason due to his off-field issues.

Cleveland Browns activate Quinshon Judkins ahead of Ravens clash on Sunday

The Browns listed Quinshon Judkins questionable on Friday but have activated the rookie running back ahead of the clash against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland has waived wide receiver Gage Larvadain to make room for Judkins, who has had two practices this week.

Ad

Despite a potential suspension looming, the rookie running back is eager to get on the gridiron and help the Browns.

"I can't control that," Judkins said on the NFL meeting. "What I can do is just go out on the field and be able to help my teammates."

With Judkins on the field, the Browns would expect an improved running game from Cleveland as they had 49 rushing yards on 24 carries in their Week 1 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.