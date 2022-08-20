"How can one be 'innocent' and 'remorseful'?" - NFL analyst Joy Taylor calls out gaping holes in Deshaun Watson's apology following settlement with league 

To say that Deshaun Watson has had ups and downs in the past two years would be a huge understatement. After refusing to play for the Houston Texans last season, the quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns where he signed a massive contract. He became part of a team with a solid defense and an outstanding running game, as the Browns are built to win right away.

While all this was going on, accusations of sexual misconduct were being brought to the public’s attention by massage therapists. They claimed Watson coerced them into more than mere back rubs. The quarterback has proclaimed his innocence through it all, yet he’s been criticized for showing no remorse. Through a recent tweet, the co-host of The Herd, Joy Taylor, asked a valid question about the contradiction of the quarterback's past statements.

"How can one be 'innocent' and 'remorseful'?"

Watson did offer an apology and attempted to convey remorse. This was something that NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell wanted to see from the quarterback. Yet, some question the sincerity of his words. Many think that his statement could just be a move to placate the commissioner and the league.

Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns in Week 13 against the Texans

Deshaun Watson will face his former team, the Houston Texans, in his first game back. He will go in attempting to shake off the rust accumulated from nearly two years away from NFL action. It could be an ugly return for the quarterback and things will only get harder from there. The Browns have consecutive matchups against division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

While Desaun Watson serves his suspension, the Browns will turn to veteran backup Jacoby Brissett. He has made 37 starts in his career through time spent with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins. Brissett brings some experience to the team, which includes nearly a full season after Andrew Luck's sudden retirement.

The Browns will most likely rely on their defense and running game to pull out as many wins as they can in those first eleven games.

