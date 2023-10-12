How did David Njoku burn his face? Browns star shows extent of facial burns, NFL fans laud bravery

On September 30, David Njoku shocked NFL fans when he was suddenly added to the "questionable" list. Then it emerged that he had sustained burns to his face and arms while manning a fire pit in the backyard of his house.

For days, the Cleveland Browns tight end hid those burns underneath a mask and long sleeves, but on Wednesday, their full extent was finally revealed on Instagram (warning – graphic):

Somehow, Njoku was cleared to play against the Baltimore Ravens the day after the incident – he was the Browns' top receiver in the 3-28 loss, amassing six catches for 46 yards. When the NFL's fandom finally saw the image, they took to social media to praise him for his toughness:

David Njoku's partnership with the American Burn Association explained

While the incident may have been initially traumatizing for David Njoku, he has managed to turn it into an opportunity to give back.

The day before his burns were revealed, the American Burn Association announced that it had struck a partnership with the Cleveland Browns tight end: a portion of the profits from his newly launched "Withstand" line of clothes depicting him in his full-head mask would directly go to the nonprofit organization.

Kimberly Hoarle, the ABA's chief executive, said in a press release:

“We are grateful to have a dedicated athlete like David Njoku show support as we work to bring attention to the critical issues surrounding burn injuries. His willingness to turn a personal setback into an opportunity for positive change is truly commendable. Together, we hope to increase burn prevention efforts and make a lasting impact on burn survivors and their families.”

Njoku, who also plans to further promote the ABA by wearing custom cleats in Week 13, said:

“I understand firsthand how suddenly life can change due to a burn injury, and I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue. The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”

He did not practice this Wednesday, calling his status against the San Francisco 49ers into major doubt.