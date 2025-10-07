"How deranged is that post?": Taylor Swift appalled at her "independent girlies" IG post before meeting Travis Kelce for first time in Kansas City

Taylor Swift opened up about her independent girl post on Instagram, which she made before meeting Travis Kelce. Ahead of her Kansas City concert back in 2023, she shared a post celebrating Independence Day with her friends.Swift posted pictures with her girl gang and, in the caption, wished a “belated Independence Day” from “local neighborhood independent girls.” During an appearance on &quot;SiriusXM&quot; on Monday, she opened up about her post.&quot;How deranged is that post? I’m in a picture with a bunch of girls, it’s not just me &amp; Selena - a few of the other girls found their person right after that, and the fact that it was right before the Kansas City Show,&quot; Swift said.&quot;I’d been like 'happy independence day from your local single girlies' and then the next day I go and play Kansas City not knowing that Travis was gonna come to the show. It's unreal,&quot; she added.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKTaylor Swift to @SIRIUSXM on her infamous “independent girlies” Instagram post before meeting Travis Kelce:“How deranged is that post? I’m in a picture with a bunch of girls, it’s not just me &amp; Selena - a few of the other girls found their person right after that, and the fact that it was right before the Kansas City Show…I’d been like 'happy independence day from your local single girlies' and then the next day I go and play Kansas City not knowing that Travis was gonna come to the show. It's unreal.&quot;Interestingly, Travis Kelce attended the show back then, and he tried to meet Swift after the concert. A week later, he opened up about the concert and Swift on his &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.The video went viral, and months later, in September 2023, Taylor Swift was spotted at the Chiefs game, sitting next to Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. The two have been together since then.Taylor Swift opens up about Kelce’s nervousness before proposing to herAfter dating for around two years, Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in a flower-themed garden, which he created in the backyard of his house. He proposed to her after shooting an episode of &quot;New Heights&quot; with the singer in August.Swift appeared this week on an episode of &quot;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon&quot; on Monday. She opened up about the day the NFL star proposed to her. and said that he tricked her by distracting her with the podcast shooting and afterward asked her for wine in the backyard, where he proposed to her. Swift also spoke about Kelce’s nervousness that day.&quot;I've never seen this dude nervous ever,&quot; Swift said (02:50). &quot;Professionally not a nervous person. So he was like, &quot;do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?&quot;&quot;I'm like, I'm always going to want to do that. And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible case scenario.&quot;Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast in mid-August. However, she publicly announced her engagement in the last week of that month.