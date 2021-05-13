Miami Dolphins schedule 2021: Dates, time, opponents, tickets & prediction for the season

The Miami Dolphins were a whisker away from making the NFL playoffs in 2020, and now have their road laid out in terms of who they must go through in order to take the next step in 2021.

The Dolphins will begin and end their season squaring off against the New England Patriots, which will go a long way into determining whether or not they qualify for the postseason. Their bye-week is relatively late in the year, coming in Week 14 of the season. That means the Dolphins will make their trip to London in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will need to bounce back off of a long trip to play the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Miami has one game scheduled on Monday Night Football, coming in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints. Dolphins fans can purchase tickets to games via the team’s website, or through reseller websites like Seatgeek and Stubhub.

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, 2021

@ New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m (CBS)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 3

Sunday, November 26, 2021

@ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m (CBS)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10, 2021

@Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17, 2021

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m (CBS)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31, 2021

@ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 10

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m (FOX, NFLN, Amazon)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21, 2021

@ New York Jets, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

Week 12

Sunday November 28, 2021

Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5, 2021

New York Giants, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 14

BYE WEEK

Week 15

Saturday December 18 or Sunday December 19, 2021

New York Jets, 1:00 p.m (TBD)

Week 16

Monday, December 27, 2021

@ New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m (ESPN)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2, 2022

@ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, 2022

New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

How much do Miami Dolphins tickets cost?

Dolphins tickets start at $268 and go as high as $6,160 for premium seats.

How to get Dolphins tickets for the 2021 season?

You can find all the ticket information you need at https://www.miamidolphins.com/tickets or check out secondary ticket market sites like vivid seats, StubHub and SeatGeek

Miami Dolphins prediction: 10-7

The Miami Dolphins have a difficult start to their season, but can make a run in the latter part of their schedule if they are able to weather the storm. Look for Brian Flores and his defense to be the main catalyst for success, and for the Dolphins to qualify for one of the wild card spots in the AFC.