How did Dolphins sign Jonnu Smith to $10,000,000 deal before free agency? Ex-Falcons TE's status explained

Tight end Jonnu Smith is no longer a free agent as he agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old was released by the Atlanta Falcons last week and will now head to Miami on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

The Miami Dolphins and coach Mike McDaniel's offense needs a versatile tight end, and Smith could be just that. It also brings the tight end back to his collegiate football roots as he once played at Florida International in Miami and grew up in Orlando.

"The #Dolphins and FA TE Jonnu Smith have a 2-year, $10M deal, per source. The former #Falcons TE lands in Miami," NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until Wednesday, when the new league year starts. However, Smith was able to work out a deal with the Miami Dolphins because he was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 27 before the new league year began.

The NFL allows any players who are released before the start of the new league year to be immediately available to sign with another team.

Jonnu Smith career stats

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the third round in the 2017 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Titans, his best season being in 2020 when he had 41 receptions for 448 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

He then signed a four-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $50 million. In 2021, he had just 28 receptions for 294 yards and one touchdown. After two seasons with the Patriots, the organization traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2023.

In 2023, he played 17 games and had a career-high 50 receptions and a career high in receiving yards with 582 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons then released him in February. He now looks to build on the success he had last season with the dynamic Miami Dolphins offense.